Rockefeller University Press Journals Release Policy on Author Name Change After Publication

Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP) announce an editorial policy allowing swift and confidential updates to author names at any time and for any reason including changes to...
10-Jun-2021

Targeting microRNAs could unmask hidden vulnerability in breast cancer stem cells

Researchers in Italy have identified a pair of microRNA molecules that help maintain a population of cancerous stem cells that drive the growth of breast cancers and initiate tumor relapse after treatment. The study, which will be published April 2...
29-Mar-2021

Therapeutic resistance linked to softer tissue environment in breast cancer

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have discovered that aggressive, triple-negative breast cancers (TNBCs) can evade treatment by reorganizing and softening the collagen matrix that surrounds the cancer cells. The study,...
29-Mar-2021



Targeting mechanosensitive protein could treat pulmonary fibrosis, study suggests

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have identified a new molecular target that could potentially treat the deadly, aging-related lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The study, which will be published March 10 in the...
3-Mar-2021



Potential drug for Alzheimer’s disease prevention shown to be safe and effective in animals

Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital have identified a new drug that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease by modulating, rather than inhibiting, a key enzyme involved in forming...
23-Feb-2021



Balanced T cell response key to avoiding COVID-19 symptoms, study suggests

By analyzing blood samples from individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2, researchers in Singapore have begun to unpack the different responses by the body’s T cells that determine whether or not an individual develops COVID-19. The study, published...
1-Mar-2021



Researchers Link Cellular Transport Pathway to Aggressive Brain Cancer

Researchers at McGill University have identified a new cellular pathway that limits the growth and spread of brain tumors by controlling the recycling of cell surface receptor proteins. The study, which will be published January 14 in the Journal of...
7-Jan-2021



Max Planck Society, Rockefeller University Press Enter “Read-and-Publish” Transformative Agreement

Max Planck Digital Library (MPDL) has signed an unlimited “read-and-publish” transformative agreement with Rockefeller University Press (RUP) on behalf of the Max Planck Society. The agreement covers Open Access (OA) publishing of articles in...
12-Jan-2021


Our Experts on Newswise

About

For more than 100 years, The Rockefeller University Press has provided scientists and the public with peer-reviewed results of groundbreaking research and vital news and information they can trust. The Press publishes three journals: The Journal of Experimental Medicine (1896), The Journal of General Physiology (1918), and The Journal of Cell Biology (1955). The Press uses the latest technologies to fulfill its commitment to quality and integrity in scientific publishing.

Contacts

Ben Short
Senior Science Writer
biomedical

 bshort@rockefeller.edu

212-327-7053

