Our News on Newswise
Rockefeller University Press Journals Release Policy on Author Name Change After Publication
Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), and Journal of General Physiology (JGP) announce an editorial policy allowing swift and confidential updates to author names at any time and for any reason including changes to...
10-Jun-2021 10:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Targeting microRNAs could unmask hidden vulnerability in breast cancer stem cells
Researchers in Italy have identified a pair of microRNA molecules that help maintain a population of cancerous stem cells that drive the growth of breast cancers and initiate tumor relapse after treatment. The study, which will be published April 2...
29-Mar-2021 9:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Therapeutic resistance linked to softer tissue environment in breast cancer
Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have discovered that aggressive, triple-negative breast cancers (TNBCs) can evade treatment by reorganizing and softening the collagen matrix that surrounds the cancer cells. The study,...
29-Mar-2021 9:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Targeting mechanosensitive protein could treat pulmonary fibrosis, study suggests
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have identified a new molecular target that could potentially treat the deadly, aging-related lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The study, which will be published March 10 in the...
3-Mar-2021 9:45 AM EST Add to Favorites
Potential drug for Alzheimer’s disease prevention shown to be safe and effective in animals
Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital have identified a new drug that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease by modulating, rather than inhibiting, a key enzyme involved in forming...
23-Feb-2021 8:55 AM EST Add to Favorites
Balanced T cell response key to avoiding COVID-19 symptoms, study suggests
By analyzing blood samples from individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2, researchers in Singapore have begun to unpack the different responses by the body’s T cells that determine whether or not an individual develops COVID-19. The study, published...
1-Mar-2021 10:40 AM EST Add to Favorites
Researchers Link Cellular Transport Pathway to Aggressive Brain Cancer
Researchers at McGill University have identified a new cellular pathway that limits the growth and spread of brain tumors by controlling the recycling of cell surface receptor proteins. The study, which will be published January 14 in the Journal of...
7-Jan-2021 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Max Planck Society, Rockefeller University Press Enter “Read-and-Publish” Transformative Agreement
Max Planck Digital Library (MPDL) has signed an unlimited “read-and-publish” transformative agreement with Rockefeller University Press (RUP) on behalf of the Max Planck Society. The agreement covers Open Access (OA) publishing of articles in...
12-Jan-2021 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News