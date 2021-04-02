Press Release Announcement: Space-Sector Expert Joins ASU Thunderbird

COVID-19 has dramatically impacted our cities worldwide. Cities are comprised of a dense concentration of people, infrastructure, organizations and enterprises, and most often depend on a complex mobility landscape.

Thunderbird School of Global Management announces the first of two prestigious Hoffmann Fellowships appointed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum for post-doctoral research and policy innovation at the intersection of society, science and...

The UN Global Compact Network USA is seeking applicants for this year's SDG Pioneers program from businesses and other organizations worldwide. Nominate an SDG Pioneer from your organization today!

The new Psyche Mission Innovation Toolkit online course is designed to help learners understand the unique challenges of a diverse team and provides tools to help address these challenges and take actions to be more successful in working with...

Climate restoration is the global movement to remove the trillion tons of excess CO2 from the atmosphere to restore our air to preindustrial levels of carbon dioxide and to preserve the Arctic ice. Given the climate emergency, climate restoration...

Research shows rudeness at work is rampant, and it’s on the rise. In 2011, half of the workers surveyed said they were treated rudely at least once a week - up from a quarter in 1998. New research shows the tangible cost of this bad behavior.

How do entrepreneurs bounce back from uncertainty and decline, and start businesses ventures in challenging times? Research, based on 500 survey responses in the United States and abroad, reveals two major factors. This article describes five steps...

