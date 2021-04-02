Phoenix, AZ USA

Expert in Industry of Outer Space, Greg Autry Joins Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU

Press Release Announcement: Space-Sector Expert Joins ASU Thunderbird
City Digitalization & Innovation Agendas Beyond COVID-19

COVID-19 has dramatically impacted our cities worldwide. Cities are comprised of a dense concentration of people, infrastructure, organizations and enterprises, and most often depend on a complex mobility landscape.
Biotechnology research and policy expert joins Thunderbird School of Global Management and Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at ASU through World Economic Forum fellowship

Thunderbird School of Global Management announces the first of two prestigious Hoffmann Fellowships appointed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum for post-doctoral research and policy innovation at the intersection of society, science and...
UN Global Compact Network USA Seeks Professionals Committed to Advancing Sustainable Development Goals

The UN Global Compact Network USA is seeking applicants for this year's SDG Pioneers program from businesses and other organizations worldwide. Nominate an SDG Pioneer from your organization today!
ASU-led NASA Psyche mission offers free online course on team building from leadership experts

The new Psyche Mission Innovation Toolkit online course is designed to help learners understand the unique challenges of a diverse team and provides tools to help address these challenges and take actions to be more successful in working with...
New Investments and Research Indicate Multi-Trillion Dollar Market for Climate Restoration Through Carbon-Capture

Climate restoration is the global movement to remove the trillion tons of excess CO2 from the atmosphere to restore our air to preindustrial levels of carbon dioxide and to preserve the Arctic ice. Given the climate emergency, climate restoration...
Research Shows Rude Behavior at Work Is Increasing and Affects the Bottom Line

Research shows rudeness at work is rampant, and it’s on the rise. In 2011, half of the workers surveyed said they were treated rudely at least once a week - up from a quarter in 1998. New research shows the tangible cost of this bad behavior.
Battle Ready: Five Steps to Build Recession-Proof Entrepreneurs

How do entrepreneurs bounce back from uncertainty and decline, and start businesses ventures in challenging times? Research, based on 500 survey responses in the United States and abroad, reveals two major factors. This article describes five steps...
About

Thunderbird School of Global Management is the world’s premier leadership and management school. Our mission is to educate global leaders who will maximize the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As part of Arizona State University, the most innovative school in the US, we are able to leverage tremendous resources in drawing on multiple disciplines of excellence to empower leaders across sectors with future-ready skills and hands-on experience.

We are much more than a school. Thunderbird is a global network of future-ready leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs across the private and public sectors who advance inclusive and sustainable prosperity worldwide.

