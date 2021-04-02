Our News on Newswise
Expert in Industry of Outer Space, Greg Autry Joins Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU
Press Release Announcement: Space-Sector Expert Joins ASU Thunderbird
2-Apr-2021 3:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites
City Digitalization & Innovation Agendas Beyond COVID-19
COVID-19 has dramatically impacted our cities worldwide. Cities are comprised of a dense concentration of people, infrastructure, organizations and enterprises, and most often depend on a complex mobility landscape.
29-Mar-2021 12:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Biotechnology research and policy expert joins Thunderbird School of Global Management and Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at ASU through World Economic Forum fellowship
Thunderbird School of Global Management announces the first of two prestigious Hoffmann Fellowships appointed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum for post-doctoral research and policy innovation at the intersection of society, science and...
26-Jan-2021 12:20 PM EST Add to Favorites
UN Global Compact Network USA Seeks Professionals Committed to Advancing Sustainable Development Goals
The UN Global Compact Network USA is seeking applicants for this year's SDG Pioneers program from businesses and other organizations worldwide. Nominate an SDG Pioneer from your organization today!
24-Feb-2020 1:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
ASU-led NASA Psyche mission offers free online course on team building from leadership experts
The new Psyche Mission Innovation Toolkit online course is designed to help learners understand the unique challenges of a diverse team and provides tools to help address these challenges and take actions to be more successful in working with...
21-Jan-2020 4:35 PM EST Add to Favorites
New Investments and Research Indicate Multi-Trillion Dollar Market for Climate Restoration Through Carbon-Capture
Climate restoration is the global movement to remove the trillion tons of excess CO2 from the atmosphere to restore our air to preindustrial levels of carbon dioxide and to preserve the Arctic ice. Given the climate emergency, climate restoration...
20-Jan-2020 7:30 PM EST Add to Favorites
Research Shows Rude Behavior at Work Is Increasing and Affects the Bottom Line
Research shows rudeness at work is rampant, and it’s on the rise. In 2011, half of the workers surveyed said they were treated rudely at least once a week - up from a quarter in 1998. New research shows the tangible cost of this bad behavior.
30-Jan-2013 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Battle Ready: Five Steps to Build Recession-Proof Entrepreneurs
How do entrepreneurs bounce back from uncertainty and decline, and start businesses ventures in challenging times? Research, based on 500 survey responses in the United States and abroad, reveals two major factors.
This article describes five steps...
16-Nov-2012 4:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Space policy continues to shoot for the Moon: ASU Thunderbird's newest professor says space appears to be one thing Trump and Biden agree on
2-Apr-2021 3:35 PM EDT
As Stores Reopen, Which Customers Are Most Likely to Return? New research in MIT Sloan Review reveals how consumer preferences have changed and how retailers can adapt
29-Sep-2020 1:05 PM EDT
Humanity’s best hope for confronting the looming climate crisis rests with the new science of complexity
22-May-2020 3:55 PM EDT
How the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the 4th Industrial Revolution
24-Apr-2020 6:35 PM EDT
Expert analysis by Thunderbird's Doug Guthrie: Potential Impacts of Coronavirus (covid19) and the Cost of Doing Business in Xi's China
27-Feb-2020 2:05 PM EST
Arizona State University experts call for new approach to technology policy & governance, Thunderbird's dean Sanjeev Khagram presents collaborative white paper at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
15-Jan-2020 3:15 PM EST
Thunderbird's Allen Morrison offers expert analysis of China trade deal phase 1 agreement, says US agricultural trade with China may never return to its previous levels.
15-Jan-2020 2:35 PM EST
Thunderbird's Professor Teagarden: Phase 1 trade agreement with China only ends first round of long trade war, benefits some industries more than others
14-Jan-2020 12:45 PM ESTSee All Experts