Parents Trust Colleges More than Students for COVID-19 Safety, New Survey by TimelyMD Finds

Parents of college students indicate many concerns about their students' return to the classroom (on campus or online), including their health, the quality of their education, and the likelihood of their following public health guidance when...
3-Aug-2020 12:25 PM EDT

College Students’ Mental Health Continues to Suffer from COVID-19, New Survey by TimelyMD Finds

According to a new survey by TimelyMD, a telehealth company that specializes in higher education, an overwhelming majority (85%) of college students say they continue to experience increased stress and/or anxiety as a result of COVID-19, with women...
24-Jun-2020 8:55 AM EDT


Focused on improving the health of student populations, TimelyMD offers universities and colleges a comprehensive, custom program centered around telehealth. TimelyMD’s campus-wide solution gives students one point of contact--anytime, anywhere--to get quality care and immediate treatment for medical or mental health concerns from board certified physicians and licensed counselors. TimelyMD’s telehealth programs optimize clinic resources and support clinic staff in delivering quality care to the right students at the right times. Visit timely.md for more information.

Contacts

Katie Neal
Principal

 katie@katienealconsulting.com

336-662-3080
