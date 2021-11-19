UC Berkeley College of Engineering
CA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 01_20210909_Yartsev_AVL_0155_dblexp.jpg

Right off the bats

Among the many devastating impacts of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia is the risk that patients will wander and become lost. Indeed, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, six in 10 people with the disease will wander at least...
19-Nov-2021 2:55 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 02_20210928_TingXu_AVL_0805b_horiz_final-1-1920x1080.jpg

Back down to earth

The humdrum task of garbage-sorting can elicit confusion or even suspicion. Compost? Recycle? Are those corn-based disposable forks truly compostable or are they just feel-good trash? Many recyclable plastics never even make it into the right bin,...
17-Nov-2021 5:45 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

About section not configured. Is this your member page? Login to edit, or contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

Contacts

Sarah Yang
Assistant Dean, Marketing & Communications

 scyang@berkeley.edu

(510) 643-6803
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.09001