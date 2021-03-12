Our News on Newswise
Study finds adolescents with autism may engage neural control systems differently
UC Davis Health researchers studying executive control in adolescents and young adults with autism have published new research that suggests a unique approach, rather than impairment.
Fragile X premutation registry launches internationally
The UC Davis MIND Institute and the National Fragile X Foundation have launched an international registry of people carrying the fragile X premutation. The goal is to facilitate and encourage research about the genetic condition to improve...
Biomarkers in mother’s plasma could aid in early autism diagnosis and intervention
UC Davis MIND Institute researchers used machine learning to crunch 10,000 autoantibody pattern combinations to identify maternal biomarkers associated with a sub-type of autism. The findings have implications for early diagnosis and intervention.
Big brains and white matter: New clues about autism subtypes
Researchers found that a long-accepted theory about brain size in some children with autism may not be true. In a separate study, they linked development of white matter with changes in autism symptom severity.
Gestational age linked to ADHD in children with Down syndrome
A new study by the UC Davis MIND Institute finds a connection between gestational age and ADHD in children with Down syndrome. An earlier gestational age is linked to higher ADHD symptoms later in childhood.
Autism severity can change substantially during early childhood
A UC Davis MIND Institute study found that around 30% of young children with autism have less severe autism symptoms at age 6 than they did at age 3, with some losing their autism diagnoses entirely. It also found that girls tend to show greater...
Depression symptoms linked to reduced cognitive control in people with autism
Adolescents and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and those with typical development show similar proactive cognitive control. However, symptoms of depression in individuals with autism were linked to less proactive control, a UC...
Helping the world understand, detect and treat a devasting genetic disorder
Fragile X syndrome is a debilitating genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that affects people worldwide, but many doctors don’t know anything about it, let alone have the resources to properly diagnose or treat it.
All the Rage, but Do They Work? UC Davis #ADHD Expert Offers Thoughts on #Fidget Toys
Autism Awareness Month Experts Available for Interviews
14-Apr-2016 2:05 PM EDTSee All Experts