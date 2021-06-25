The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Postgraduate Dental College conferred Master of Science in Oral Biology degrees to 20 Army, Navy, and Air Force dentists attending the Navy Postgraduate Dental School on June 11.

Colon cancer patients in the U.S. military’s universal health care system, in which care is provided with little to no financial barriers, have significantly better survival compared to the general population, which does not have the same...

Retired Army Colonel (Dr.) Frederick Lough, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has been selected to serve as the inaugural director of the Griffith Institute at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU).

Scientists have identified a novel form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, that affects children, according to an international collaborative study, “Childhood Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Caused by Excess...

More than 180 uniformed medical students and graduate students of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Hebert School of Medicine -- “America’s Medical School” -- will receive diplomas on Saturday, May 15, Armed Forces Day,...

Army Colonel (Dr.) Benjamin “Kyle” Potter, a nationally-renowned musculoskeletal oncologist, was selected to chair the Department of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Hebert School of Medicine, the U.S. military’s medical...

Leading experts in pediatrics and psychiatry, along with key DoD leaders and representatives from military child advocacy organizations, will be meeting to address the current needs and challenges of military-connected kids on April 26. The...

Dr. Robert C. Gallo, the Homer and Martha Gudelsky Distinguished Professor in Medicine, director and co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and the co-Founder and International...

