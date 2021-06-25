Bethesda, MD USA

Uniformed Services University Confers Degrees to 20 Military Dentists

The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Postgraduate Dental College conferred Master of Science in Oral Biology degrees to 20 Army, Navy, and Air Force dentists attending the Navy Postgraduate Dental School on June 11.
Colon cancer patients in the Military Health System have significantly better survival, compared to general population

Colon cancer patients in the U.S. military’s universal health care system, in which care is provided with little to no financial barriers, have significantly better survival compared to the general population, which does not have the same...
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Frederick Lough Selected to Direct the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences General Ronald H. Griffith Institute for Military Medical Professionalism

Retired Army Colonel (Dr.) Frederick Lough, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has been selected to serve as the inaugural director of the Griffith Institute at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU).
Genetic mutation linked to childhood ALS

Scientists have identified a novel form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, that affects children, according to an international collaborative study, “Childhood Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Caused by Excess...
Former Vietnam POW Everett Alvarez, Jr. to Deliver Commencement Address for “America’s Medical School” Graduation

More than 180 uniformed medical students and graduate students of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Hebert School of Medicine -- “America’s Medical School” -- will receive diplomas on Saturday, May 15, Armed Forces Day,...
Musculoskeletal Oncologist Dr. Benjamin “Kyle” Potter Selected to Chair Uniformed Services University Surgery Department

Army Colonel (Dr.) Benjamin “Kyle” Potter, a nationally-renowned musculoskeletal oncologist, was selected to chair the Department of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Hebert School of Medicine, the U.S. military’s medical...
Top Military Families Experts Meet to Address Needs, Priorities for Military Children

Leading experts in pediatrics and psychiatry, along with key DoD leaders and representatives from military child advocacy organizations, will be meeting to address the current needs and challenges of military-connected kids on April 26. The...
Robert Gallo, Co-Discoverer of HIV, Delivers Prestigious Uniformed Services University Packard Award Lecture

Dr. Robert C. Gallo, the Homer and Martha Gudelsky Distinguished Professor in Medicine, director and co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and the co-Founder and International...
Stop Life-Threatening Bleeding: National Stop the Bleed Day, March 31

27-Mar-2018 6:00 AM EDT

Resources Available to Aid in Recovery From Community Violence

The recent string of violence among families throughout the country have increased the need for community resources to support those touched by the tragedies. Educational resources available from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, or CSTS...
21-Apr-2009 12:10 PM EDT

About

The mission of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences is to educate, train and prepare uniformed services health professionals, officers and leaders to directly support the Military Health System, the National Security and National Defense Strategies of the United States and the readiness of our Armed Forces.

Contacts

Sharon Holland
Deputy Vice President, External Affairs/Director,

 sharon.holland@usuhs.edu

800-515-5257

Sarah Marshall
Media Affairs Officer

 sarah.marshall@usuhs.edu

301-295-3955
