Uniformed Services University Confers Degrees to 20 Military Dentists
The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Postgraduate Dental College conferred Master of Science in Oral Biology degrees to 20 Army, Navy, and Air Force dentists attending the Navy Postgraduate Dental School on June 11.
25-Jun-2021
Colon cancer patients in the Military Health System have significantly better survival, compared to general population
Colon cancer patients in the U.S. military’s universal health care system, in which care is provided with little to no financial barriers, have significantly better survival compared to the general population, which does not have the same...
22-Jun-2021
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Frederick Lough Selected to Direct the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences General Ronald H. Griffith Institute for Military Medical Professionalism
Retired Army Colonel (Dr.) Frederick Lough, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has been selected to serve as the inaugural director of the Griffith Institute at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU).
17-Jun-2021
Genetic mutation linked to childhood ALS
Scientists have identified a novel form of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, that affects children, according to an international collaborative study, “Childhood Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Caused by Excess...
27-May-2021
Former Vietnam POW Everett Alvarez, Jr. to Deliver Commencement Address for “America’s Medical School” Graduation
More than 180 uniformed medical students and graduate students of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Hebert School of Medicine -- “America’s Medical School” -- will receive diplomas on Saturday, May 15, Armed Forces Day,...
14-May-2021
Musculoskeletal Oncologist Dr. Benjamin “Kyle” Potter Selected to Chair Uniformed Services University Surgery Department
Army Colonel (Dr.) Benjamin “Kyle” Potter, a nationally-renowned musculoskeletal oncologist, was selected to chair the Department of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Hebert School of Medicine, the U.S. military’s medical...
5-May-2021
Top Military Families Experts Meet to Address Needs, Priorities for Military Children
Leading experts in pediatrics and psychiatry, along with key DoD leaders and representatives from military child advocacy organizations, will be meeting to address the current needs and challenges of military-connected kids on April 26. The...
21-Apr-2021
Robert Gallo, Co-Discoverer of HIV, Delivers Prestigious Uniformed Services University Packard Award Lecture
Dr. Robert C. Gallo, the Homer and Martha Gudelsky Distinguished Professor in Medicine, director and co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and the co-Founder and International...
22-Mar-2021
Stop Life-Threatening Bleeding: National Stop the Bleed Day, March 31
27-Mar-2018
Resources Available to Aid in Recovery From Community Violence
The recent string of violence among families throughout the country have increased the need for community resources to support those touched by the tragedies. Educational resources available from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, or CSTS...
21-Apr-2009