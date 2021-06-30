Our News on Newswise
‘Lonely cloud’ bigger than Milky Way found in a galaxy ‘no-man’s land’ by UAH physics team
A scientifically mysterious, isolated cloud bigger than the Milky Way has been found by a research team at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in a “no-man’s land” for galaxies.
30-Jun-2021 10:25 AM EDT
UAH-led space weather prediction research could be critical to Space Force Command
Research to improve space weather predictions by Dr. Nikolai Pogorelov at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of the University of Alabama System, will boost abilities crucial to the success of the defense mission of the Space...
25-Jun-2021 9:30 AM EDT
UAH doctoral student to study possible early biological hazardous chemical warning in France
A University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) doctoral student in biotechnology will travel to France under a Chateaubriand Fellowship in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics & Biology-Health to help research a possible biological early...
3-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Global climate trend since Dec. 1 1978: +0.14 C per decade
Global Temperature Report: May 2021
(New Reference Base, 1991-2020)
3-Jun-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Online product recommendation improvement earns UAH doctoral student best paper
A doctoral student’s research at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) to improve the application of artificial intelligence to better understand online user product preferences won the best research paper award at the recent virtual...
26-May-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Urban heat islands affect tree canopy temperatures and health, UAH study says
New research recently published in Scientific Reports on tree canopy temperatures in New York City by a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) doctoral student offers new insights for urban forestry management.
25-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Global climate trend since Dec. 1 1978: +0.14 C per decade
Global Temperature Report: April 2021
(New Reference Base, 1991-2020)
4-May-2021 12:15 PM EDT
NSF awards UAH’s Dr. Niemiller $1.029 million for groundwater biodiversity study
A proposal to conduct the first comprehensive assessment of groundwater biodiversity in the central and eastern United States has earned a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) assistant professor of biological science a five-year, $1.029...
3-May-2021 10:40 AM EDT
Ironing out supply chain kinks key to faster COVID vaccine rollout, expert says
Kinks in new production and distribution supply chains are why COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States have been sluggish finding their way into people’s arms, says an expert in logistics and supply chains at The University of...
1-Feb-2021 11:20 AM EST
Are we alone in the universe? UAH’s Dr. Gary Zank doesn’t think so
Are we alone in the universe? Research by Dr. Gary Zank at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of the University of Alabama System, and collaborators from UAH and other institutions has helped to inform the search for planets that...
11-Dec-2020 11:40 AM EST
How Soon Can the Economy Recover From the COVID-19 Recession?
There’s no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has put the United States into a recession, says an economist who is the associate dean of the College of Business at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), so now the question on everyone’s mind is...
7-Apr-2020 5:40 PM EDT
UAH Professor Part of San Antonio Zoo’s Successful Effort to Breed Enigmatic Salamander
The imperiled Georgia blind salamander (Eurycea wallacei) was successfully bred for the first time in the labs of the Center for Conservation & Research at San Antonio Zoo.
23-Jul-2019 4:45 PM EDT
UAH professor says multigenerational teams could be an asset to companies
Dr. Pavica Sheldon, professor and chair of the Department of Communication Arts at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), offers insight into the four generations that comprise today's workforce.
30-Jan-2019 10:05 AM EST
Alabama’s bioscience industry buoyed by research universities like UAH
Thanks to research universities like UAH, Alabama is enjoying an unprecedented ramp up in its bioscience industry.
3-Oct-2018 1:05 PM EDT
UAH English Professor’s Work Shows That Poe and Schreber Are Birds of a Feather
Dr. Joe Conway’s latest research project flies in the face of his past work by migrating toward bird mimicry in literature. His essay, “Words Are for the Birds: ‘Non-Reasoning Creatures Capable of Speech’ in the Writings of Schreber and...
22-Mar-2018 11:05 AM EDT
Lowly Control Systems Vulnerable to Hacks, According to UAH Expert
Industrial systems that control heating and cooling, water treatment plants, etc. are a low priority. That’s why they are so vulnerable to hackers, says Dr. Ray Vaughn, vice president for research at The University of Alabama in Huntsville.
28-May-2014 4:00 PM EDT