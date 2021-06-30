A scientifically mysterious, isolated cloud bigger than the Milky Way has been found by a research team at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in a “no-man’s land” for galaxies.

Research to improve space weather predictions by Dr. Nikolai Pogorelov at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of the University of Alabama System, will boost abilities crucial to the success of the defense mission of the Space...

A University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) doctoral student in biotechnology will travel to France under a Chateaubriand Fellowship in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics & Biology-Health to help research a possible biological early...

Global Temperature Report: May 2021 (New Reference Base, 1991-2020)

A doctoral student’s research at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) to improve the application of artificial intelligence to better understand online user product preferences won the best research paper award at the recent virtual...

New research recently published in Scientific Reports on tree canopy temperatures in New York City by a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) doctoral student offers new insights for urban forestry management.

Global Temperature Report: April 2021 (New Reference Base, 1991-2020)

A proposal to conduct the first comprehensive assessment of groundwater biodiversity in the central and eastern United States has earned a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) assistant professor of biological science a five-year, $1.029...

