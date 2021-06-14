Leading scientist known for working to complete the human genome will join UCSC faculty; Karen Miga is a longtime Genomics Institute researcher, recently named “one to watch” by the journal Nature.

Grayson Mullen was playing a virtual reality game at a friend’s house when, suddenly, he noticed that something very strange was happening.

Coral reefs provide many services to coastal communities, including critical protection from flood damage. A new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the U.S. Geological Survey reveals how valuable coral reefs...

Some flowers use a clever strategy to ensure effective pollination by bees, doling out pollen gradually from two different sets of anthers

An invisible flow of groundwater seeps into the ocean along coastlines all over the world.

Researchers at UC Santa Cruz have developed a novel serological assay for the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A new study by researchers at UC Santa Cruz shows how a genetic mutation throws off the timing of the biological clock, causing a common sleep syndrome called delayed sleep phase disorder.

The size of salmon returning to rivers in Alaska has declined dramatically over the past 60 years because they are spending fewer years at sea, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the...

