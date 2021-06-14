Santa Cruz, CA USA

Leading Scientist Working to Complete the Human Genome to Join UCSC Faculty

Leading scientist known for working to complete the human genome will join UCSC faculty; Karen Miga is a longtime Genomics Institute researcher, recently named “one to watch” by the journal Nature.
Virtual reality warps your sense of time

Grayson Mullen was playing a virtual reality game at a friend’s house when, suddenly, he noticed that something very strange was happening.
Coral Reefs Prevent More Than $5.3 Billion in Potential Flood Damage for U.S. Property Owners

Coral reefs provide many services to coastal communities, including critical protection from flood damage. A new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the U.S. Geological Survey reveals how valuable coral reefs...
Study of flowers with two types of anthers solves mystery that baffled Darwin

Some flowers use a clever strategy to ensure effective pollination by bees, doling out pollen gradually from two different sets of anthers
New analysis highlights importance of groundwater discharge into oceans

An invisible flow of groundwater seeps into the ocean along coastlines all over the world.
New serological assay provides rapid, accurate testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

Researchers at UC Santa Cruz have developed a novel serological assay for the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Scientists discover how a common mutation leads to ‘night owl’ sleep disorder

A new study by researchers at UC Santa Cruz shows how a genetic mutation throws off the timing of the biological clock, causing a common sleep syndrome called delayed sleep phase disorder.
Alaska's salmon are getting smaller, affecting people and ecosystems

The size of salmon returning to rivers in Alaska has declined dramatically over the past 60 years because they are spending fewer years at sea, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the...
AXA Chair at UC Santa Cruz funds efforts to build coastal resilience naturally

Global insurance company AXA has established the AXA Chair in Coastal Resilience at UC Santa Cruz to support the work of Michael Beck, a research professor in the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Department of Ocean Sciences, to advance the...
1-Dec-2020 11:35 AM EST

UC Santa Cruz Professor Aims to Expand Science Internships for High School Students

Astronomer Puragra GuhaThakurta is using a sabbatical at Google to explore ways to expand and diversify the Science Internship Program for high school students that he started in 2009 at UC Santa Cruz.
10-Mar-2015 1:05 PM EDT

Election Experts Available to Provide Commentary and Analysis

From polling and party politics to taxes and global warming, the following experts at the University of California, Santa Cruz, are available to discuss the hot topics this election season.
22-Aug-2008 1:00 PM EDT

Contacts

Scott Hernandez-Jason
Director of News and Media Relations

 shj@ucsc.edu

831-459-4347

Carolyn Lagattuta
PIO Assistant

 Clagattu@ucsc.edu

831-459-2495

Guy Lasnier
Sr. Public Information Rep.
Social Sciences

 lasnier@ucsc.edu

831-459-2955

Alexis Morgan
Communications Manager
Genomics

 amorgan1@ucsc.edu

408-726-1766

Scott Rappaport
Sr. Public Information Representative
Arts, Humanities, Library

 srapp@ucsc.edu

831-459-2496

Allison Soergel
Public Information Representative, Division of Social Sciences

 asoergel@ucsc.edu

831-459-4399

Tim Stephens
Sr. Public Information Representative
Science & Engineering

 stephens@ucsc.edu

831-459-4352
