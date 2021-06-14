Our News on Newswise
Leading Scientist Working to Complete the Human Genome to Join UCSC Faculty
Leading scientist known for working to complete the human genome will join UCSC faculty; Karen Miga is a longtime Genomics Institute researcher, recently named “one to watch” by the journal Nature.
14-Jun-2021 11:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Virtual reality warps your sense of time
Grayson Mullen was playing a virtual reality game at a friend’s house when, suddenly, he noticed that something very strange was happening.
14-May-2021 11:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Coral Reefs Prevent More Than $5.3 Billion in Potential Flood Damage for U.S. Property Owners
Coral reefs provide many services to coastal communities, including critical protection from flood damage. A new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the U.S. Geological Survey reveals how valuable coral reefs...
12-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Study of flowers with two types of anthers solves mystery that baffled Darwin
Some flowers use a clever strategy to ensure effective pollination by bees, doling out pollen gradually from two different sets of anthers
21-Jan-2021 3:25 PM EST Add to Favorites
New analysis highlights importance of groundwater discharge into oceans
An invisible flow of groundwater seeps into the ocean along coastlines all over the world.
8-Jan-2021 11:25 AM EST Add to Favorites
New serological assay provides rapid, accurate testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
Researchers at UC Santa Cruz have developed a novel serological assay for the detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
10-Dec-2020 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites
Scientists discover how a common mutation leads to ‘night owl’ sleep disorder
A new study by researchers at UC Santa Cruz shows how a genetic mutation throws off the timing of the biological clock, causing a common sleep syndrome called delayed sleep phase disorder.
27-Oct-2020 11:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Alaska's salmon are getting smaller, affecting people and ecosystems
The size of salmon returning to rivers in Alaska has declined dramatically over the past 60 years because they are spending fewer years at sea, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the...
19-Aug-2020 11:45 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
AXA Chair at UC Santa Cruz funds efforts to build coastal resilience naturally
Global insurance company AXA has established the AXA Chair in Coastal Resilience at UC Santa Cruz to support the work of Michael Beck, a research professor in the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Department of Ocean Sciences, to advance the...
1-Dec-2020 11:35 AM EST
UC Santa Cruz Professor Aims to Expand Science Internships for High School Students
Astronomer Puragra GuhaThakurta is using a sabbatical at Google to explore ways to expand and diversify the Science Internship Program for high school students that he started in 2009 at UC Santa Cruz.
10-Mar-2015 1:05 PM EDT
Election Experts Available to Provide Commentary and Analysis
From polling and party politics to taxes and global warming, the following experts at the University of California, Santa Cruz, are available to discuss the hot topics this election season.
22-Aug-2008 1:00 PM EDT