UCLA Health seeks applicants for TechQuity – a health equity-focused innovation accelerator

UCLA Health, in partnership with BioscienceLA and UCLA Biodesign, has launched a new accelerator at the intersection of health equity and technology. Aimed at supporting long-term community health resilience and improvements in the aftermath of the...
UCLA Health at CROI: Presenting the case of a woman with HIV-1 in remission following specialized stem cell transplantation for leukemia

UCLA researchers presented today the first case of a U.S. woman living with HIV-1 that is in remission after she received a new combination of specialized stem cell transplants for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The oral abstract was...
MRI-guided radiotherapy appears to lead to fewer side effects from treatment for prostate cancer

An interim analysis of an ongoing Phase III study from UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center indicates that using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to guide precisely-focused high-dose radiation treatment for prostate cancer reduced side effects...
UCLA Space Medicine Fellowship program aims to prepare next generation of flight surgeons

A newly launched UCLA Space Medicine Fellowship, the first of its kind in the U.S., aims to develop the next generation of flight surgeons who will support the health, safety, and well-being of human space flight and planetary expeditions.
UCLA-led team launches new center to study Valley Fever

A team led by UCLA researchers will receive a multi-million dollar grant to study why some people suffer from a devastating fungal infection called Valley Fever, while others suffer seemingly no impact from the disease.
UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists identify germline signature that predicts side effects from anti-PD1/PDL1 checkpoint therapy

Investigators from UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a germline biomarker signature that successfully predicts which patients will suffer serious side effects that occur in up to three in 10 patients on anti-PD1/PDL1 therapy,...
UCLA Health team develops new mouse model to shed light on the mystery surrounding Huntington’s disease onset

Researchers at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA have developed a new mouse model of Huntington’s disease, providing new clues to the disease and giving...
Study shows visual stimulation influences cell formation

Neuroscientists at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in collaboration with scientists at UC Berkeley have discovered that visual stimulation not only guides the way brain cells connect, but actually influences the types of cells that form...
UCLA psychiatrist is available to comment on challenges that lie ahead of veterans after a historical year

1-Nov-2021

Expert available to comment on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

26-Oct-2021

Scientist Honored for Pioneering Work in Hematology Research

Dr. Elizabeta Nemeth, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Iron Disorders at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been awarded the 2021 William Dameshek Prize by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) for her...
2-Jul-2021

UCLA expert available to discuss colorectal cancer screening prevention, more during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

24-Feb-2021

UCLA pancreatic cancer surgeon/expert to speak on the death of Alex Trebek

9-Nov-2020

New lung cancer treatments lead to vastly improved survival rates

UCLA Health has helped drive monumental advances in the treatment of lung cancer – increasing survival rates in the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths.
6-Nov-2020

UCLA Health infectious disease experts tout critical role mask wearing plays in limiting spread of COVID-19

With thousands of new cases logged daily and a vaccine to fight COVID-19 still in development, UCLA Health infectious disease experts are encouraging people to continue to wear masks as the best method of protecting against virus transmission.
30-Oct-2020

UCLA expert available to offer advice on how to navigate emotions on Election Day

27-Oct-2020

