Newswise: 268218_web.jpg

Alpine plant spins its own flavonoid wool

Like the movie version of Spider-Man who shoots spider webs from holes in his wrists, a little alpine plant has been found to eject cobweb-like threads from tiny holes in specialised cells on its leaves.
Teenagers at greatest risk of self-harming could be identified almost a decade earlier

Researchers have identified two subgroups of adolescents who self-harm and have shown that it is possible to predict those individuals at greatest risk almost a decade before they begin self-harming.
Newswise: 267460_web.jpg

Astronomers spot a 'blinking giant' near the centre of the Galaxy

Astronomers have spotted a giant 'blinking' star towards the centre of the Milky Way, more than 25,000 light years away.
Model shows sharp decrease in HIV incidence in England

The annual number of new HIV infections among men who have sex with men (MSM) in England is likely to have fallen dramatically, from 2,770 in 2013 to 854 in 2018, showing elimination of HIV transmission by 2030 to be within reach - suggests work by...
Newswise: 267069_web.jpg

'Vegan spider silk' provides sustainable alternative to single-use plastics

Researchers have created a plant-based, sustainable, scalable material that could replace single-use plastics in many consumer products.
Newswise: 262994_web.jpg

3D holographic head-up display could improve road safety

Researchers have developed the first LiDAR-based augmented reality head-up display for use in vehicles.
School closures may have wiped out a year of academic progress for pupils in Global South

As much as a year's worth of past academic progress made by disadvantaged children in the Global South may have been wiped out by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have calculated.
Diphtheria risks becoming major global threat again as it evolves antimicrobial resistance

Diphtheria - a relatively easily-preventable infection - is evolving to become resistant to a number of classes of antibiotics and in future could lead to vaccine escape, warn an international team of researchers from the UK and India.
Contacts

Craig Brierley
Head of Research Communications

 Craig.Brierley@admin.cam.ac.uk

+441223766205

Sarah Collins
Research Communications Officer

 sarah.collins@admin.cam.ac.uk

+44 1223 765542

Stephen Davison
Head of Public International Partnerships

 Stephen.Davison@admin.cam.ac.uk

+44 1223 761674

Fred Lewsey
Communications Officer

 Fred.Lewsey@admin.cam.ac.uk

+44 122 376 5566

Alex Moelwyn-Hughes
Executive Assistant to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor David Cardwell - Strategy & Planning

 alex.moelwyn-hughes@admin.cam.ac.uk

01223 763325

Paul Mylrea
Director of Communications

 paul.mylrea@admin.cam.ac.uk

+44 1223 765539

Stuart Roberts
Deputy Head of Research Communications

 Stuart.J.Roberts@admin.cam.ac.uk

+44 1223 764982

Pascal Schlechter
PhD

 ps798@medschl.cam.ac.uk

Paul Seagrove
Communications Manager

 paul.seagrove@admin.cam.ac.uk

+44 (0)1223 766762
