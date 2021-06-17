Our News on Newswise
Alpine plant spins its own flavonoid wool
Like the movie version of Spider-Man who shoots spider webs from holes in his wrists, a little alpine plant has been found to eject cobweb-like threads from tiny holes in specialised cells on its leaves.
Teenagers at greatest risk of self-harming could be identified almost a decade earlier
Researchers have identified two subgroups of adolescents who self-harm and have shown that it is possible to predict those individuals at greatest risk almost a decade before they begin self-harming.
Astronomers spot a 'blinking giant' near the centre of the Galaxy
Astronomers have spotted a giant 'blinking' star towards the centre of the Milky Way, more than 25,000 light years away.
Model shows sharp decrease in HIV incidence in England
The annual number of new HIV infections among men who have sex with men (MSM) in England is likely to have fallen dramatically, from 2,770 in 2013 to 854 in 2018, showing elimination of HIV transmission by 2030 to be within reach - suggests work by...
'Vegan spider silk' provides sustainable alternative to single-use plastics
Researchers have created a plant-based, sustainable, scalable material that could replace single-use plastics in many consumer products.
3D holographic head-up display could improve road safety
Researchers have developed the first LiDAR-based augmented reality head-up display for use in vehicles.
School closures may have wiped out a year of academic progress for pupils in Global South
As much as a year's worth of past academic progress made by disadvantaged children in the Global South may have been wiped out by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have calculated.
Diphtheria risks becoming major global threat again as it evolves antimicrobial resistance
Diphtheria - a relatively easily-preventable infection - is evolving to become resistant to a number of classes of antibiotics and in future could lead to vaccine escape, warn an international team of researchers from the UK and India.
