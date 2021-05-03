Thirty days of radiation treatments — five days a week, with Saturdays and Sundays off — are difficult for even the toughest of adults. But for a child, they’re even harder to bear. They involve fasting, waking up early, and lying in a dark...

Two University of Colorado Cancer Center researchers have received a five-year R01 Award for $497,893 per year from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study a potential new drug treatment for salivary gland cancer. The award is part of an...

A team of University of Colorado School of Medicine researchers recently published a paper offering new insight into the role that oxygen deprivation, or hypoxia, plays in cancer development. CU Cancer Center member Joaquin Espinosa, PhD, is the...

Sabrina L. Spencer, PhD, is a CU Boulder researcher and CU Cancer Center member. Spencer recently won the Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award and the Emerging Leader Award. She will use the grants to continue her research on drug resistance in...

Camille Stewart's article about medical cannabis explains issues around the drug’s legality, makes recommendations for its use before and after surgery and pushes for research on its effects on postoperative patients.

Until you or a loved one are facing treatment for a cancer diagnosis, you may not realize the cost associated with treatment and doctor visits.

Craig Jordan, PhD, has spent more than 20 years developing better treatments for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow that can spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver,...

Studies have long reported that Black cancer patients have poorer outcomes than their white counterparts.

