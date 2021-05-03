Aurora, CO USA

CU Cancer Center Technology Gives Kids a Welcome Distraction During Radiation Treatment

Thirty days of radiation treatments — five days a week, with Saturdays and Sundays off — are difficult for even the toughest of adults. But for a child, they’re even harder to bear. They involve fasting, waking up early, and lying in a dark...
3-May-2021

University of Colorado Inter-campus Collaboration Wins R01 Award for Salivary Gland Cancer

Two University of Colorado Cancer Center researchers have received a five-year R01 Award for $497,893 per year from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study a potential new drug treatment for salivary gland cancer. The award is part of an...
16-Apr-2021

CU Cancer Center Researcher Reveals New Effects of Oxygen Deprivation in Cancer Cells

A team of University of Colorado School of Medicine researchers recently published a paper offering new insight into the role that oxygen deprivation, or hypoxia, plays in cancer development. CU Cancer Center member Joaquin Espinosa, PhD, is the...
31-Mar-2021

CU Cancer Researcher Wins Two Awards to Study Drug-Resistant Cancer Cells

Sabrina L. Spencer, PhD, is a CU Boulder researcher and CU Cancer Center member. Spencer recently won the Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award and the Emerging Leader Award. She will use the grants to continue her research on drug resistance in...
18-Mar-2021

CU Cancer Center doctor untangles issues around medical cannabis

Camille Stewart's article about medical cannabis explains issues around the drug’s legality, makes recommendations for its use before and after surgery and pushes for research on its effects on postoperative patients.
8-Dec-2020

Changes Needed to Address Financial Hardship from Cancer

Until you or a loved one are facing treatment for a cancer diagnosis, you may not realize the cost associated with treatment and doctor visits.
4-Dec-2020

CU Cancer Center Leukemia Researcher Receives NCI Outstanding Investigator Award

Craig Jordan, PhD, has spent more than 20 years developing better treatments for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow that can spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, liver,...
23-Nov-2020

Black Lives Also Matter in Cancer Care

Studies have long reported that Black cancer patients have poorer outcomes than their white counterparts.
1-Oct-2020


Alex Trebek’s Death Raising Awareness and Questions About Pancreatic Cancer

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced it to the world on March 6, 2019: Like 50,000 other Americans each year, he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
20-Nov-2020

September is #BloodCancerAwarenessMonth and the @CUCancerCenter has a patient, Siri Lindley, and medical experts looking to bring knowledge to this disease.

15-Sep-2020

New mental health challenges for cancer patients during COVID-19

Benjamin Brewer, PsyD, is a University of Colorado Cancer Center investigator and health psychologist at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant Program. Here CU Cancer Center talks with Dr. Brewer about his patients’...
6-Apr-2020

Will One Bad Sunburn Give You Skin Cancer?

27-Jul-2015

Oncologists: How to Talk With Your Pathologist About Cancer Molecular Testing

An education session presented today at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2014 details the challenges of collaboration between oncologists and pathologists in the context of molecular testing patient tumor samples.
30-May-2014 4:00 PM EDT

About

The mission of the University of Colorado Cancer Center is to discover, develop and deliver breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention that improve cancer care locally, nationally and globally. These efforts form the basis of a comprehensive spectrum of translational prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and outreach programs and provide a framework for training the next generation of cancer researchers and physicians.

Contacts

Jessica Cordova
Assistant Director, Communications

 Jessica.2.Cordova@cuanschutz.edu

