Parenting Video Series Can Help Kids be ‘Unstuck and On Target’ During Pandemic

The series of free, educational videos are designed to support parents and caregivers tackling common emotional and behavioral topics to help children to stay organized, plan and reach their goals, be flexible thinkers and help regulate their...
University of Maryland School of Dentistry Offers Certificate in Oral Health Science Program for Non-Dental Health Care Providers

The curriculum is designed to help clinicians recognize and manage oral health infections, diseases, and systemic conditions to more effectively and efficiently improve overall health for their patients.
Mindfulness an Effective Treatment for Migraines

In an article published March 13, 2020 in the journal Pain, David A. Seminowicz, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Neural and Pain Sciences at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and coauthors show how mindfulness can help in...
Smart Mouthguard Technology Licensed from University of Maryland, Baltimore

Technology for a smart mouthguard from the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) has been licensed by University of Maryland School of Dentistry (UMSOD) alumnus Michael Wright, DDS, MS, into his new startup company, The WrightGuard Innovation...
Researchers Find New Evidence for Physical Differences in Schizophrenia Patients

Schizophrenia findings revealed by team from UNR School of Medicine, UM School of Dentistry, who colllaborated with British and Turkish investigators
University of Maryland, Baltimore Researchers' Startup, Pumas-AI, Launches Cutting-Edge Healthcare Software

Pumas-AI, a new company founded by University of Maryland School of Pharmacy faculty members, has released a pharmaceutical modeling platform that utilizes Julia programming language and enables scientific machine learning, or scientific AI.
University of Maryland School of Pharmacy Offers Nation’s First MS Degree in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics

Two-year program is the first of its kind in the United States to provide students with the knowledge needed to support patients and the medical cannabis industry, add to existing research, and develop well-informed medical cannabis policy.
New Grant Focuses on Research to Tackle Problem Gambling

University of Maryland School of Social Work’s Financial Social Work Initiative and Maryland-based non-profit Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Maryland and Delaware, Inc. (CCCSMD)
About

Opened in 1807, the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) is Maryland’s public health, law, and human services university, dedicated to excellence in education, research, clinical care, and public service. UMB enrolls 6,700 students in six nationally ranked professional schools — dentistry, law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and social work — and an interdisciplinary Graduate School. The University offers 62 doctoral, master’s, baccalaureate, and certificate programs and confers most of the professional practice doctoral degrees awarded in Maryland. UMB is a thriving academic health center combining cutting-edge biomedical research and exceptional patient care. UMB’s extramural funding totaled $556 million in FY 2017, and each tenured/tenure-track faculty member brings over $1 million in research grants, on average, into UMB every year. The University of Maryland BioPark, Baltimore’s biggest biotechnology cluster, fuels the commercialization of new drugs, treatments, and devices, giving 900 scientists and entrepreneurs the space to create and collaborate.

Contacts

