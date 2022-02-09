Early-stage companies that are building apps leveraging blockchain technology are targeted for a 45-day virtual program culminating with participants presenting their progress to investors in a Demo Day event.

Risk Leadership Series webinar on Feb. 17 will explore how CROs and Board Risk Committees work together in grappling with risk including that associated with ESG and DEI.

Research in Manufacturing & Service Operations Management reveals a method to improve decision making within airport operations by producing accurate traveler forecasts in real-time.

Maryland Smith’s new online certificate program is designed to help leaders identify how blockchain technology can enable them to innovate and drive growth in their businesses.

Maryland Smith’s Yogesh Joshi gauges the immediate and extended impact of COVID lockdowns around the world, in work published by Nature Scientific Reports.

University of Maryland schools of business, engineering and public policy collaborate to deliver skills leaders need to successfully identify and implement technology across their organizations and markets. The program begins in August 2022.

Maryland Smith's Dilip B. Madan is recognized for contributing to the advancement of quantitative finance as the 2021 IAQF/Northfield Financial Engineer of the Year.

Maryland Smith’s Ali Faraji-Rad identifies and examines “banking happiness” as a phenomenon through which consumers hang on to happy moments to cope with future sadness. The work is newly published in the Journal of Consumer of Research.

