Maryland Smith Targets Startups with Blockchain Accelerator

Early-stage companies that are building apps leveraging blockchain technology are targeted for a 45-day virtual program culminating with participants presenting their progress to investors in a Demo Day event.
9-Feb-2022 3:15 PM EST

‘Risk Leadership in 2022’ Webinar with Fannie Mae, Maryland Smith Experts

Risk Leadership Series webinar on Feb. 17 will explore how CROs and Board Risk Committees work together in grappling with risk including that associated with ESG and DEI.
7-Feb-2022 3:15 PM EST

Researchers Produce System to Predict Passenger Flow to Increase Airport Efficiency

Research in Manufacturing & Service Operations Management reveals a method to improve decision making within airport operations by producing accurate traveler forecasts in real-time.
13-Jan-2022 3:45 PM EST

Maryland Smith Launches ‘Blockchain Business Imperative’ Certificate Program

Maryland Smith’s new online certificate program is designed to help leaders identify how blockchain technology can enable them to innovate and drive growth in their businesses.
11-Jan-2022 2:20 PM EST

Lockdowns Lose One-Third of Their Impact on Mobility in a Month, New Study Shows

Maryland Smith’s Yogesh Joshi gauges the immediate and extended impact of COVID lockdowns around the world, in work published by Nature Scientific Reports.
20-Dec-2021 1:10 PM EST

Maryland Smith Unveils Tech Management MBA and Graduate Certificate Program

University of Maryland schools of business, engineering and public policy collaborate to deliver skills leaders need to successfully identify and implement technology across their organizations and markets. The program begins in August 2022.
16-Dec-2021 8:05 AM EST

Maryland Smith’s Dilip Madan Named IAQF/Northfield Financial Engineer of the Year

Maryland Smith's Dilip B. Madan is recognized for contributing to the advancement of quantitative finance as the 2021 IAQF/Northfield Financial Engineer of the Year.
14-Dec-2021 7:05 AM EST

Consumer Research Explores ‘Banking Happiness’ to Cope with Future Sadness

Maryland Smith’s Ali Faraji-Rad identifies and examines “banking happiness” as a phenomenon through which consumers hang on to happy moments to cope with future sadness. The work is newly published in the Journal of Consumer of Research.
10-Dec-2021 12:05 PM EST


Consumer Behavior Experts Available to Discuss Super Bowl Commercials

10-Feb-2022 1:05 PM EST

Marketing Expert on Diplomatic Boycotting’s Effect on the Olympic Brand

2-Feb-2022 6:30 PM EST

Regulatory Scrutiny of Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Likely to Extend to 2023

Maryland Smith finance professor and former FTC economist David Kass explains why aggressive antitrust enforcement will slow Microsoft’s $75 billion move to solidify its position in the development of the "metaverse."
20-Jan-2022 2:00 PM EST

16 Stocks to Watch in 2022

Maryland Smith’s David Kass, who blogs about Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway and the stock market, narrows his semi-annual stocks-to-watch list “amid rising uncertainties.”
15-Dec-2021 9:50 AM EST

Inflation Surge: Fed Policy Implications from Maryland Smith's David Kass

10-Dec-2021 2:25 PM EST

COP26 Finance, Strategy Experts Available at Maryland Smith

29-Oct-2021 11:50 AM EDT

Complex U.S. Immigration System Limits Entrepreneurship, Innovation

28-Oct-2021 12:00 PM EDT

Finance Themes to Watch for During COP26

Having held senior executive roles in risk management at several of the largest financial services companies, Maryland Smith professor Clifford Rossi examines climate change implications for finance and risk management ahead of COP26.
21-Oct-2021 2:45 PM EDT

