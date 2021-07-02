Our News on Newswise
Changing Consumption of Certain Fatty Acids Can Lessen Severity of Headaches
Migraine is one of the largest causes of disability in the world. Existing treatments are often not enough to offer full relief for patients. A new study published in The BMJ demonstrates an additional option patients can use in their effort to...
Scientists Find Genetic Cause, Underlying Mechanisms of New Neurodevelopmental Syndrome
UNC School of Medicine scientists have demonstrated that variants in the SPTBN1 gene can alter neuronal architecture, dramatically affecting their function and leading to a rare, newly defined neurodevelopmental syndrome in children.
How Does Dengue Vaccines Fail to Protect Against Disease
UNC-Chapel Hill scientists investigated blood samples from children enrolled in a dengue vaccine trial to identify the specific kinds of antibody responses that correlate with protection against dengue virus disease.
A Key Player in Brain Development, Cell Communication Uncovered
For the first, time UNC School of Medicine scientist Katie Baldwin, PhD, and colleagues revealed a central role of the glial protein hepaCAM in building the brain and affecting brain function early in life.
UNC Researchers Lead Study of Diabetes Treatment of COVID-19 Patients
Diabetes is one of the comorbidities most strongly associated with severe COVID-19 in the US, and data from early in the pandemic suggested individuals with type 2 diabetes faced twice the risk of death from COVID-19 and a greater risk of requiring...
Scientists Demonstrate Promising New Approach for Treating Cystic Fibrosis
Scientists created a potentially powerful new strategy for treating cystic fibrosis and potentially other diseases; it involves small, nucleic acid molecules called oligonucleotides that can correct some of the gene defects that underlie CF but are...
Two COVID-19 Vaccines Show Safety, Strong Immunity in Infant Model
The Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in pre-clinical research. There were no adverse effects.
UNC Medical Center Awarded for High Performance in Treating Heart Attack Patients
UNC Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR “Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award” for 2021, one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
UNC Lineberger Experts Available at AACR Annual Meeting 2018
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center experts are available to provide expert commentary and feedback on research presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018.
UNC Expert Publishes Commentary About Recent Change in Donor Lung Allocation Policy
Dr. Thomas Egan of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine says that a recent change in donor lung allocation policy was long overdue. However, because the change happened over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in response to litigation,...
UNC Health Care, UNC School of Medicine Launch Zika Research Experts’ Page
UNC Health Care and the UNC School of Medicine have launched a tool for media to request interviews with experts and researchers at the forefront of the global Zika research initiative.
#UNC Experts Available for Interviews for #Autism Awareness Month
Experts Available to Discuss NEJM Editorial on Use of PARP Inhibitors in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
In the editorial, the UNC researchers explain the excitement about this new class of drugs and the importance of this trial. They also highlight the reasons that caution as well as enthusiasm is warranted.
UNC Expert Available to Discuss JAMA Study on Over-the-Counter Dosing of Children
Dr. Darren DeWalt, author of a JAMA editorial being released early online this week, is available for media interviews.
Expert Available to Discuss Latest AIDS Vaccine Trial
UNC expert available to discuss latest development in search for AIDS vaccine.
It Takes Two (Or More)
UNC brain surgeon Anand Germanwala, M.D. and ENT surgeon Adam Zanation, M.D., collaborated to develop through-the-nose approach to repair a patient's ruptured brain aneurysm.
