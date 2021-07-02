Migraine is one of the largest causes of disability in the world. Existing treatments are often not enough to offer full relief for patients. A new study published in The BMJ demonstrates an additional option patients can use in their effort to...

UNC School of Medicine scientists have demonstrated that variants in the SPTBN1 gene can alter neuronal architecture, dramatically affecting their function and leading to a rare, newly defined neurodevelopmental syndrome in children.

UNC-Chapel Hill scientists investigated blood samples from children enrolled in a dengue vaccine trial to identify the specific kinds of antibody responses that correlate with protection against dengue virus disease.

For the first, time UNC School of Medicine scientist Katie Baldwin, PhD, and colleagues revealed a central role of the glial protein hepaCAM in building the brain and affecting brain function early in life.

Diabetes is one of the comorbidities most strongly associated with severe COVID-19 in the US, and data from early in the pandemic suggested individuals with type 2 diabetes faced twice the risk of death from COVID-19 and a greater risk of requiring...

Scientists created a potentially powerful new strategy for treating cystic fibrosis and potentially other diseases; it involves small, nucleic acid molecules called oligonucleotides that can correct some of the gene defects that underlie CF but are...

The Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in pre-clinical research. There were no adverse effects.

UNC Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR “Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award” for 2021, one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

