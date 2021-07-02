Chapel Hill, NC USA

Changing Consumption of Certain Fatty Acids Can Lessen Severity of Headaches

Migraine is one of the largest causes of disability in the world. Existing treatments are often not enough to offer full relief for patients. A new study published in The BMJ demonstrates an additional option patients can use in their effort to...
Scientists Find Genetic Cause, Underlying Mechanisms of New Neurodevelopmental Syndrome

UNC School of Medicine scientists have demonstrated that variants in the SPTBN1 gene can alter neuronal architecture, dramatically affecting their function and leading to a rare, newly defined neurodevelopmental syndrome in children.
How Does Dengue Vaccines Fail to Protect Against Disease

UNC-Chapel Hill scientists investigated blood samples from children enrolled in a dengue vaccine trial to identify the specific kinds of antibody responses that correlate with protection against dengue virus disease.
A Key Player in Brain Development, Cell Communication Uncovered

For the first, time UNC School of Medicine scientist Katie Baldwin, PhD, and colleagues revealed a central role of the glial protein hepaCAM in building the brain and affecting brain function early in life.
UNC Researchers Lead Study of Diabetes Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

Diabetes is one of the comorbidities most strongly associated with severe COVID-19 in the US, and data from early in the pandemic suggested individuals with type 2 diabetes faced twice the risk of death from COVID-19 and a greater risk of requiring...
Scientists Demonstrate Promising New Approach for Treating Cystic Fibrosis

Scientists created a potentially powerful new strategy for treating cystic fibrosis and potentially other diseases; it involves small, nucleic acid molecules called oligonucleotides that can correct some of the gene defects that underlie CF but are...
Two COVID-19 Vaccines Show Safety, Strong Immunity in Infant Model

The Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in pre-clinical research. There were no adverse effects.
UNC Medical Center Awarded for High Performance in Treating Heart Attack Patients

UNC Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR “Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award” for 2021, one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
Our Experts on Newswise

UNC Lineberger Experts Available at AACR Annual Meeting 2018

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center experts are available to provide expert commentary and feedback on research presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018.
13-Apr-2018 10:05 AM EDT

UNC Expert Publishes Commentary About Recent Change in Donor Lung Allocation Policy

Dr. Thomas Egan of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine says that a recent change in donor lung allocation policy was long overdue. However, because the change happened over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in response to litigation,...
16-Jan-2018 10:05 AM EST

UNC Health Care, UNC School of Medicine Launch Zika Research Experts’ Page

UNC Health Care and the UNC School of Medicine have launched a tool for media to request interviews with experts and researchers at the forefront of the global Zika research initiative.
12-Jul-2016 9:05 AM EDT

#UNC Experts Available for Interviews for #Autism Awareness Month

20-Mar-2014 3:00 PM EDT

Experts Available to Discuss NEJM Editorial on Use of PARP Inhibitors in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

In the editorial, the UNC researchers explain the excitement about this new class of drugs and the importance of this trial. They also highlight the reasons that caution as well as enthusiasm is warranted.
3-Jan-2011 2:50 PM EST

UNC Expert Available to Discuss JAMA Study on Over-the-Counter Dosing of Children

Dr. Darren DeWalt, author of a JAMA editorial being released early online this week, is available for media interviews.
29-Nov-2010 11:45 AM EST

Expert Available to Discuss Latest AIDS Vaccine Trial

UNC expert available to discuss latest development in search for AIDS vaccine.
24-Sep-2009 12:40 PM EDT

It Takes Two (Or More)

UNC brain surgeon Anand Germanwala, M.D. and ENT surgeon Adam Zanation, M.D., collaborated to develop through-the-nose approach to repair a patient's ruptured brain aneurysm.
26-Aug-2009 9:00 AM EDT

Contacts

Phil Bridges
Director of Communications

 phil.bridges@unchealth.unc.edu

984-974-1152

Mark Derewicz
Communications Manager
Basic Science

 mark.derewicz@unchealth.unc.edu

Tom Hughes
Communications Specialist
Clinical medicine

 Tom.Hughes@unchealth.unc.edu

984-974-1151

Jamie Williams
Information and Communications Specialist

 Jamie.Williams@unchealth.unc.edu

984-974-1149
