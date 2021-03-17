Our News on Newswise
Holistic approach to healing
The UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences (SMHS) has received a five-year award from the National Institutes of Health totaling more than $10 million to develop an Indigenous Trauma & Resilience Research Center.
According to Dr. Don Warne,...
Farming on asteroids: Science future, not science fiction
If you want to learn how to farm successfully and grow crops, here’s a novel place to turn to:
The UND Department of Space Studies.
Then again, this advice might be a tad limited, given that not many are aspiring to grow crops on asteroids...
Superpowered ‘superantigens’ identified in University of North Dakota anti-cancer research
A team of researchers at UND’s School of Medicine & Health Sciences might just have revolutionized the treatment of solid tumor cancers.
As reported in the prestigious Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer, a team led by Department of Biomedical...
University of North Dakota astronomers discover source of many meteorites
Every meteoroid has a story to tell; before they flash across our sky, the celestial objects have traveled around the solar system for billions of miles and millions of years. And now, astronomers at the University of North Dakota may have found a...
Modern alchemy: University of North Dakota aims to turn corn stalks, stems and leaves into jet fuel
A team of scientists and engineers with UND’s ND SUNRISE (Sustainable Energy Research Initiative and Supporting Education) research center will develop a process to convert the lignin contained in corn stover – the stalks, stems and leaves left...
New detect-and-disinfect technology to be developed, tested at the University of North Dakota
What if, when confronted with a COVID-contaminated countertop, cockpit or control panel, a person could decontaminate the entire surface by zapping it with a handheld ultraviolet light?
Technology that UND is testing and helping to develop could...
Sanford Health and the University of North Dakota announce behavioral health collaboration
The Behavioral Health Bridge, a Sanford/UND collaboration, is a series of online modules aimed at helping individuals experiencing common behavioral health conditions related to COVID-19 and promoting behavioral health treatment to address the...
University of North Dakota study points to cost-effective way to find elite athletes
A recently published study from the University of North Dakota could have lasting impacts in the fields of athletics, physical health and rehabilitation, according to its authors.
That’s because the study pioneers the fast and comparatively...
Diana D'Amico Pawlewicz’s book, Blaming Teachers: Professionalization Policies and the Failure of Reform in American History out Aug 14
Science of 'Sully': Professor Discusses Airplane Landing That Led to the Movie
Aerospace professor and Airbus 320 expert discusses the story of an aircraft emergency landing on the Hudson River in 2009, now featured in a top box office motion picture
U.S. Children Are Less Fit Than Others Around the World
An international research team co-led from the University of North Dakota and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) studied the aerobic fitness levels of children and youth across 50 countries. The results were just published in the...
Aviation Expert Available to Discuss "Sully" Movie
Nationally Recognized Expert on Train Wrecks Can Speak on Rail Disasters
Danger in the Sky - Altitude Chamber Trains Pilots to Deal with Decompression and Hypoxia
Altitude chamber training at the University of North Dakota trains pilots to be aware of decompression and hypoxia. If the flight crew has been trained to recognize symptoms, they can take immediate action.
