The NSF awarded Stefan Wilhelm a $761,727 CAREER award to continue his research in nanotechnology, which assists in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer. Wilhelm’s work focuses on individual nanoparticles – which are about...

The well-publicized Tar Creek Superfund Site in the Tri-State Mining District (an area that also includes portions of southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri) originally produced lead and zinc to make bullets during both World Wars. Toxic...

Single-use plastic bags continue to pose a global environmental challenge, as their composition and form makes them difficult to recycle, and hundreds of years are required for them to degrade fully in the environment. While reusabable shopping bags...

Not all plastics are created equally – from milk jugs and soda bottles, which are readily recyclable, to multi-layered packaging that increases shelf life and requires less material but is less recyclable – the challenge is for researchers to...

A study to determine the effectiveness of the drug IP-00 in producing immune responses as a booster for the eventual vaccine for COVID-19 is being conducted by researchers in the Biophotonics & ImmunoEngineering Laboratory, led by Professor Wei R....

The University of Oklahoma is leading a National Science Foundation AI Institute for Research on Trustworthy AI in Weather, Climate, and Coastal Oceanography that is being hailed as a “historic milestone in environmental science.”

NSF recently announced an investment of more than $100 million to establish five AI Institutes to support research and education hubs nationwide. Amy McGovern, an OU professor with dual appointments in the School of Computer Science in the Gallogly...

Charles Jones, a 1969 graduate of the University of Oklahoma School of Industrial Engineering, has made a $2.4 million gift to establish the Charles R. Jones Endowed Chair in Data Science and Analytics.

