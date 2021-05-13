Our News on Newswise
OU Researcher Receives 2021 NSF CAREER Award
The NSF awarded Stefan Wilhelm a $761,727 CAREER award to continue his research in nanotechnology, which assists in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer. Wilhelm’s work focuses on individual nanoparticles – which are about...
13-May-2021
OU Professor’s Ongoing Work on Tar Creek Featured in Report on America’s Most Endangered Rivers
The well-publicized Tar Creek Superfund Site in the Tri-State Mining District (an area that also includes portions of southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri) originally produced lead and zinc to make bullets during both World Wars. Toxic...
6-May-2021
Paper or Plastic? OU Chemical Engineers Work to Make Plastic Bags Recyclable and Compostable
Single-use plastic bags continue to pose a global environmental challenge, as their composition and form makes them difficult to recycle, and hundreds of years are required for them to degrade fully in the environment. While reusabable shopping bags...
29-Jan-2021
NSF Awards OU Faculty Member $2 Million Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation Grant
Not all plastics are created equally – from milk jugs and soda bottles, which are readily recyclable, to multi-layered packaging that increases shelf life and requires less material but is less recyclable – the challenge is for researchers to...
24-Nov-2020
University of Oklahoma Biomedical Engineering Professor Conducts Study to Develop Booster with Potential to Improve Eventual COVID-19 Vaccine
A study to determine the effectiveness of the drug IP-00 in producing immune responses as a booster for the eventual vaccine for COVID-19 is being conducted by researchers in the Biophotonics & ImmunoEngineering Laboratory, led by Professor Wei R....
5-Oct-2020
OU Receives $20 Million Grant to Lead Inaugural National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence Institute
The University of Oklahoma is leading a National Science Foundation AI Institute for Research on Trustworthy AI in Weather, Climate, and Coastal Oceanography that is being hailed as a “historic milestone in environmental science.”
28-Aug-2020
NSF recently announced an investment of more than $100 million to establish five AI Institutes to support research and education hubs nationwide. Amy McGovern, an OU professor with dual appointments in the School of Computer Science in the Gallogly...
26-Aug-2020
OU Alumnus Charles Jones Makes $2.4 Million Gift to Support School of Industrial and Systems Engineering and Data Science and Analytics Institute
Charles Jones, a 1969 graduate of the University of Oklahoma School of Industrial Engineering, has made a $2.4 million gift to establish the Charles R. Jones Endowed Chair in Data Science and Analytics.
18-Aug-2020
OU Researcher Uses Geometry for Affairs of the Heart
An OU researcher's recent work is focused on a predictive surgery for a serious heart condition called Functional Tricuspid Regurgitation, which affects approximately 1.6 million Americans. The team uses to clinical image data, such as functional...
14-Feb-2018
How Will 5G Networks Impact the Way We Use Technology?
