Philadelphia, PA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

New Solutions to Bridging Wikipedia’s Gender Gap

Wikipedia has a major gender inequity problem. In a new study, Annenberg School for Communication researchers evaluate how feminist interventions are closing the gap, and how they could improve.
17-Feb-2022 12:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Hard Barriers and Soft Power: Study Assesses Outsider Perceptions of Border Walls

Regardless of a person's national origin, this study found that border walls carry universal meaning in people's minds: Border walls cause people to lower their regard for countries on both sides of the wall, and particularly so for the country that...
28-Jan-2022 9:40 AM EST Add to Favorites

Clinician peer networks remove race and gender bias

A University of Pennsylvania study published in Nature Communications offers striking evidence that network science can be used to remove race and gender bias in clinical settings. The study, led by Professor Damon Centola of the Annenberg School...
15-Nov-2021 1:50 PM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Founded in 1959 through the generosity and vision of diplomat and philanthropist Walter Annenberg, the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania is devoted to furthering our understanding of the role of communication in public life through research, education, and service. With strengths in health communication, political communication, culture and communication, media institutions, digital media and social networks, and global communication, Annenberg is one of the top Communication schools in the United States and the world.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Julie Sloane
Director of Communications

 julie.sloane@asc.upenn.edu

215-746-1798

Alina Ladyzhensky
Associate Director Of Communications

 alina.ladyzhensky@asc.upenn.edu

215-898-0043
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.17148