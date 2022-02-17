Wikipedia has a major gender inequity problem. In a new study, Annenberg School for Communication researchers evaluate how feminist interventions are closing the gap, and how they could improve.

Regardless of a person's national origin, this study found that border walls carry universal meaning in people's minds: Border walls cause people to lower their regard for countries on both sides of the wall, and particularly so for the country that...

A University of Pennsylvania study published in Nature Communications offers striking evidence that network science can be used to remove race and gender bias in clinical settings. The study, led by Professor Damon Centola of the Annenberg School...

