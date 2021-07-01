Our News on Newswise
Using Computation to Improve Words: Model Offers Novel Tool for Improving Serious Illness Conversations
Conversations between seriously ill people, their families and palliative care specialists lead to better quality-of-life. Understanding what happens during these conversations – and how they vary by cultural, clinical, and situational contexts...
Olfactory Virtual Realities Show Promise for Mental Health Practices and Integrative Care
Study shows that scent-enhanced virtual reality technologies, or OVR, can be a safe and effective integrative approach to target anxiety, stress, and pain when combined with standard inpatient psychiatric care.
Losing Nature Impacts Black, Hispanic, and Low-Income Americans Most
When nature vanishes, people of color and low-income Americans disproportionally lose critical environmental and health benefits--including air quality, crop productivity and disease control--a new study in Nature Communications finds.
Largest-ever Pre-adolescent Brain Activation Study Reveals Cognitive Function Maps
Youth brain activation data from the largest longitudinal neuroimaging study to date provides valuable new information on the cognitive processes and brain systems that underlie adolescent development and might contribute to mental and physical...
Unexpected discovery opens a new way to regulate blood pressure
A new discovery finds that zinc plays a critical and underappreciated role in blood pressure regulation, offering a potential new pathway for therapies to treat hypertension.
Dengue immune function discovery could benefit much-needed vaccine development
The discovery of new possible biomarkers to predict clinical and immune responses to dengue virus infection could be critical to informing future vaccines for the mosquito-borne virus, which saw a record number of over 400 million cases in 2019.
“Colorblindness” Complicates Race-related Conversations between White Parents and Preadolescent Children, Study Finds
When talking to their children about race, white parents' use of phrases like "I don't see race" can send mixed messages to their children about racial socialization and racial ideology.
Scientists stunned to discover fossil plants beneath mile-deep Greenland ice—indicating risk of rapid sea-level rise
Scientists found frozen plant fossils, preserved under a mile of ice on Greenland. The discovery helps confirm a new and troubling understanding that the Greenland Ice Sheet has melted entirely during recent warm periods in Earth’s history—like...
Bolivia in Crisis: University of Vermont Expert Available to Discuss Uprising and Coup
Expert on mathematics of gerrymandering
Terrorism Expert Calls Alexandria Shootings an Attempt at the Creation of Fear for Political Means Through Violence by a Domestic Lone Wolf Terrorist.
Allergist Betsy Jaffe MD: Intro Solids Before Peanut Foods w/ Infants; Thin Smooth PB w/ Pureed Fruit or Warm Water
Presidential Transitions Expert John Burke can discuss why Trump transition like no other, coming into a highly polarized situation
Paris, China, Refugees, Coal, ISIS, Campaign, Russia, Economy and More: University of Vermont Experts Weigh in on Trump’s First 100 Days.
Foremost Presidential Transitions Expert Talks Trump
Every four years, John Burke, the John G. McCullough Professor of Political Science, is in high demand as the foremost expert on presidential transitions. His book Presidential Transitions: From Politics to Practice about the Carter, Reagan, Bush...
University of Vermont Professor in High Demand as Vermont Becomes First State to Label GMOs
