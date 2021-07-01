Burlington, VT USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: GramlingClarfeldConvoImage_7-1-21.png

Using Computation to Improve Words: Model Offers Novel Tool for Improving Serious Illness Conversations

Conversations between seriously ill people, their families and palliative care specialists lead to better quality-of-life. Understanding what happens during these conversations – and how they vary by cultural, clinical, and situational contexts...
1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: CampingCapture.png

Olfactory Virtual Realities Show Promise for Mental Health Practices and Integrative Care

Study shows that scent-enhanced virtual reality technologies, or OVR, can be a safe and effective integrative approach to target anxiety, stress, and pain when combined with standard inpatient psychiatric care.
11-Jun-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: NatureIndustryCompositeFULLREZ.png

Losing Nature Impacts Black, Hispanic, and Low-Income Americans Most

When nature vanishes, people of color and low-income Americans disproportionally lose critical environmental and health benefits--including air quality, crop productivity and disease control--a new study in Nature Communications finds.
8-Jun-2021 5:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Chaarani_UVM_baselinebrainfunction_graphic2.jpg

Largest-ever Pre-adolescent Brain Activation Study Reveals Cognitive Function Maps

Youth brain activation data from the largest longitudinal neuroimaging study to date provides valuable new information on the cognitive processes and brain systems that underlie adolescent development and might contribute to mental and physical...
8-Jun-2021 12:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Unexpected discovery opens a new way to regulate blood pressure

A new discovery finds that zinc plays a critical and underappreciated role in blood pressure regulation, offering a potential new pathway for therapies to treat hypertension.
7-Jun-2021 4:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Dengue immune function discovery could benefit much-needed vaccine development

The discovery of new possible biomarkers to predict clinical and immune responses to dengue virus infection could be critical to informing future vaccines for the mosquito-borne virus, which saw a record number of over 400 million cases in 2019.
24-May-2021 9:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: MOM-sign_800x534.jpg

“Colorblindness” Complicates Race-related Conversations between White Parents and Preadolescent Children, Study Finds

When talking to their children about race, white parents' use of phrases like "I don't see race" can send mixed messages to their children about racial socialization and racial ideology.
30-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Video Embedded
VIDEO

Scientists stunned to discover fossil plants beneath mile-deep Greenland ice—indicating risk of rapid sea-level rise

Scientists found frozen plant fossils, preserved under a mile of ice on Greenland. The discovery helps confirm a new and troubling understanding that the Greenland Ice Sheet has melted entirely during recent warm periods in Earth’s history—like...
11-Mar-2021 8:05 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of the University of Vermont is to create, evaluate, share, and apply knowledge and to prepare students to be accountable leaders who will bring to their work dedication to the global community, a grasp of complexity, effective problem-solving and communication skills, and an enduring commitment to learning and ethical conduct.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Josh Brown
Senior Communications Officer
science technology environment

 joshua.e.brown@uvm.edu

802-656-3039

Kaitie Catania
Sr. Communications Professional

 kaitlin.catania@uvm.edu

(802) 391-4441

Kevin Coburn
Media Professional

 kevin.coburn@uvm.edu

802-299-5410

Enrique Corredera
Communications Director

 enrique.corredera@uvm.edu

802-656-2005

Miriam Harrison
Executive Assistant

 Miriam.Harrison@uvm.edu

802-656-2992

Rachel Leslie
Communications Professional
College of Agriculture & Life Sciences

 Rachel.Leslie@uvm.edu

Jennifer Nachbur
Public Relations Director
Medicine

 jennifer.nachbur@uvm.edu

802-656-7875

Erin Post
Content Manager
arts, humanities, social sciences, education, food, nutrition

 erin.post@uvm.edu

Nina Shedd
Web Manager

 Nina.Shedd@uvm.edu

Jeff Wakefield
Associate Director Communicatons
Business

 Jeffrey.Wakefield@uvm.edu

802-656-5799

Basil Waugh
Communications Director, Gund Institute for Enviro
Environment

 Basil.Waugh@uvm.edu

802-656-8369
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.60904