The Future of Investing (Looks Very Different)
What does the future of investing look like? While unemployment ballooned and the global economy collapsed in the months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an odd thing happened: Wall Street surged. The stock market rose to record levels,...
29-Jun-2021 1:20 PM EDT
You’ve Assembled a Diverse Team. Now, How Do You Make It High-Performing?
Many institutions view diversity as a moral imperative. As the evidence builds that diversity also boosts performance, managers face a paradox: While varied perspectives add value, they often cause friction. So it takes enlightened leadership —...
29-Jun-2021 1:15 PM EDT
UVA Darden Launches Application for Admission to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2024
Applicants to the Class of 2024 will find a range of flexible standardized test options, scholarship programs, and access to early career resources.
20-May-2021 10:55 AM EDT
UVA Darden Professor Unveils Keys to Workplace Courage in New Book
In his new book, Choosing Courage: The Everyday Guide to Being Brave at Work (Harvard Business Review Press, 2021), University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Jim Detert draws on two decades of research to offer clear, practical...
18-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
New Book From UVA Darden Professor Offers Roadmap to Incorporating AI into Marketing
Artificial Intelligence can be a key tool to improve marketing performance and add new capabilities, but implementing new technologies can come with a steep learning curve.
18-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
The MBA Career Premium: UVA Darden in Top 5 for Lifetime Compensation Boost
In a new analysis, business education-focused online publication Poets & Quants has sought to find a definitive answer to the annual question, “What is the ROI of an MBA?”
18-May-2021 8:05 AM EDT
UVA Darden Welcomes Former Save the Children CEO as Senior Adviser
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has announced the appointment of former Save the Children President and CEO Carolyn Miles (MBA ’88) as senior adviser to the dean and executive fellow. She will also serve as a distinguished...
26-Mar-2021 9:25 AM EDT
UVA Darden Dean Scott Beardsley Named Dean of the Year
Poets & Quants has named University of Virginia Darden School of Business Dean Scott Beardsley its Dean of the Year.
14-Dec-2020 2:40 PM EST
A New Model: Dynamics of Household Income and Consumption
What drives household consumption? Standard theories of consumer behavior may not fully account for a major driver of spending (or not spending). Professor Dan Murphy and colleagues have a new model to help us understand consumption choices and the...
9-Apr-2020 3:05 PM EDT
5 Big Questions About the Future of Retail
Traditional retail remains in a period of widespread transformation. Many suburban malls have shuttered, or limp along with few tenants. The rapid transformation even has its own doom-and-gloom shorthand: the Retail Apocalypse. Amid the turmoil,...
28-Jan-2020 12:15 PM EST
10 Recommendations for the Resilient Family Business
Family businesses are unique and complex; they have aspects and layers to them that are unlike any other organizations. Professor June West and Alana Wall provide 10 recommendations for the resilient family business.
3-Oct-2019 11:05 AM EDT
UVA Darden Expert Available to Discuss WeWork CEO Transition Ahead of Planned IPO
25-Sep-2019 8:05 AM EDT
Principles and Purpose: A Statement on Stakeholders
A group of prominent CEOs recently issued a statement encouraging business to create value for all stakeholders, not limited to investors. Ed Freeman and his colleagues have been working with Stakeholder Theory for decades. Here, Darden professors...
22-Aug-2019 4:45 PM EDT
The Smithfield Acquisition: ShuangHui Buys the Whole Hog
Famous for producing pork products, Smithfield Foods had a history of aggressive growth. But when that growth stalled for a matter of years, it was time to consider acquisition by ShuangHui International. This case in point discusses the pros and...
13-Aug-2019 4:30 PM EDT
Does Anyone Win in a US-China Trade War?
A looming 1 March deadline to prevent another round of escalating tariffs between the United States and China is more fraught than typical trade disputes. If that wasn’t already clear to observers, U.S. President Donald Trump made it abundantly so...
15-Feb-2019 11:05 AM EST
Trump's Anti-Climate Stance Will Obstruct Green Innovation
7-Jun-2017 3:05 PM EDT