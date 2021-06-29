What does the future of investing look like? While unemployment ballooned and the global economy collapsed in the months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an odd thing happened: Wall Street surged. The stock market rose to record levels,...

Many institutions view diversity as a moral imperative. As the evidence builds that diversity also boosts performance, managers face a paradox: While varied perspectives add value, they often cause friction. So it takes enlightened leadership —...

Applicants to the Class of 2024 will find a range of flexible standardized test options, scholarship programs, and access to early career resources.

In his new book, Choosing Courage: The Everyday Guide to Being Brave at Work (Harvard Business Review Press, 2021), University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Jim Detert draws on two decades of research to offer clear, practical...

Artificial Intelligence can be a key tool to improve marketing performance and add new capabilities, but implementing new technologies can come with a steep learning curve.

In a new analysis, business education-focused online publication Poets & Quants has sought to find a definitive answer to the annual question, “What is the ROI of an MBA?”

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has announced the appointment of former Save the Children President and CEO Carolyn Miles (MBA ’88) as senior adviser to the dean and executive fellow. She will also serve as a distinguished...

Poets & Quants has named University of Virginia Darden School of Business Dean Scott Beardsley its Dean of the Year.

