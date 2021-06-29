Charlottesville, VA USA

The Future of Investing (Looks Very Different)

What does the future of investing look like? While unemployment ballooned and the global economy collapsed in the months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an odd thing happened: Wall Street surged. The stock market rose to record levels,...
You’ve Assembled a Diverse Team. Now, How Do You Make It High-Performing?

Many institutions view diversity as a moral imperative. As the evidence builds that diversity also boosts performance, managers face a paradox: While varied perspectives add value, they often cause friction. So it takes enlightened leadership —...
UVA Darden Launches Application for Admission to the Full-Time MBA Class of 2024

Applicants to the Class of 2024 will find a range of flexible standardized test options, scholarship programs, and access to early career resources.
UVA Darden Professor Unveils Keys to Workplace Courage in New Book

In his new book, Choosing Courage: The Everyday Guide to Being Brave at Work (Harvard Business Review Press, 2021), University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Jim Detert draws on two decades of research to offer clear, practical...
New Book From UVA Darden Professor Offers Roadmap to Incorporating AI into Marketing

Artificial Intelligence can be a key tool to improve marketing performance and add new capabilities, but implementing new technologies can come with a steep learning curve.
The MBA Career Premium: UVA Darden in Top 5 for Lifetime Compensation Boost

In a new analysis, business education-focused online publication Poets & Quants has sought to find a definitive answer to the annual question, “What is the ROI of an MBA?”
UVA Darden Welcomes Former Save the Children CEO as Senior Adviser

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has announced the appointment of former Save the Children President and CEO Carolyn Miles (MBA ’88) as senior adviser to the dean and executive fellow. She will also serve as a distinguished...
UVA Darden Dean Scott Beardsley Named Dean of the Year

Poets & Quants has named University of Virginia Darden School of Business Dean Scott Beardsley its Dean of the Year.
A New Model: Dynamics of Household Income and Consumption

What drives household consumption? Standard theories of consumer behavior may not fully account for a major driver of spending (or not spending). Professor Dan Murphy and colleagues have a new model to help us understand consumption choices and the...
9-Apr-2020 3:05 PM EDT

5 Big Questions About the Future of Retail

Traditional retail remains in a period of widespread transformation. Many suburban malls have shuttered, or limp along with few tenants. The rapid transformation even has its own doom-and-gloom shorthand: the Retail Apocalypse. Amid the turmoil,...
28-Jan-2020 12:15 PM EST

10 Recommendations for the Resilient Family Business

Family businesses are unique and complex; they have aspects and layers to them that are unlike any other organizations. Professor June West and Alana Wall provide 10 recommendations for the resilient family business.
3-Oct-2019 11:05 AM EDT

UVA Darden Expert Available to Discuss WeWork CEO Transition Ahead of Planned IPO

25-Sep-2019 8:05 AM EDT

Principles and Purpose: A Statement on Stakeholders

A group of prominent CEOs recently issued a statement encouraging business to create value for all stakeholders, not limited to investors. Ed Freeman and his colleagues have been working with Stakeholder Theory for decades. Here, Darden professors...
22-Aug-2019 4:45 PM EDT

The Smithfield Acquisition: ShuangHui Buys the Whole Hog

Famous for producing pork products, Smithfield Foods had a history of aggressive growth. But when that growth stalled for a matter of years, it was time to consider acquisition by ShuangHui International. This case in point discusses the pros and...
13-Aug-2019 4:30 PM EDT

Does Anyone Win in a US-China Trade War?

A looming 1 March deadline to prevent another round of escalating tariffs between the United States and China is more fraught than typical trade disputes. If that wasn’t already clear to observers, U.S. President Donald Trump made it abundantly so...
15-Feb-2019 11:05 AM EST

Trump's Anti-Climate Stance Will Obstruct Green Innovation

7-Jun-2017 3:05 PM EDT

About

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Contacts

Dave Hendrick
Associate Director of Editorial & Media Relations

 HendrickD@darden.virginia.edu

434-982-2168
