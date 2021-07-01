Seattle, WA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

How Long Can a Person Live? The 21st Century May See a Record-Breaker

A new University of Washington study calculates the probability of living past age 110, which, though rare, likely will increase this century.
1-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: KristinLaidreimage.JPG

Last ice-covered parts of summertime Arctic Ocean vulnerable to climate change

The region north of Greenland and the Canadian Arctic has been termed the "Last Ice Area," where sea ice will remain the longest in summertime, providing a refuge for ice-dependent Arctic species. But conditions last summer show that parts of this...
29-Jun-2021 5:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Cedarwaxwing.jpg

Air Pollution From Wildfires Impacts Ability to Observe Birds

Researchers from the University of Washington provide a first look at the probability of observing common birds as air pollution worsens during wildfire seasons. They found that smoke affected the ability to detect more than a third of the bird...
25-Jun-2021 2:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: gatesgrant.jpg

Researchers Receive $122m to Study Monthly HIV Pill

Global health researchers at the University of Washington have received a $122 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to test the effectiveness of a once-a-month oral pill to prevent HIV.
24-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: psychosisart.jpg

‘Help Is On The Way’ For People With Psychosis

The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recently issued a statement calling cognitive behavioral therapy the standard of care for psychosis. “This is being called a 'watershed moment’ for advancing care for people...
17-Jun-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: quintilesimage.jpg

Pandemic-Era Crowdfunding More Common, Successful in Affluent Communities

A new University of Washington study of requests and donations to the popular crowdfunding site GoFundMe, along with Census data, shows stark inequities in where the money went and how much was donated.
16-Jun-2021 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Drug Rebates for Insurers Tied to Higher Costs for Patients, Especially the Uninsured

The study found that rebates were associated with increases in out-of-pocket costs for patients by an average of $6 for those with commercial insurance, $13 for Medicare patients and $39 for the uninsured.
15-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Communication Technology, Study of Collective Behavior Must Be ‘Crisis Discipline,’ Researchers Argue

Our ability to confront global crises, from pandemics to climate change, depends on how we interact and share information. Social media and other forms of communication technology restructure these interactions in ways that have consequences....
14-Jun-2021 8:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

New Guidelines For Psychosis Called A Watershed Moment For Advancing Care For People With Schizophrenia

17-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT

Newswise: JakeGrumbach.jpg

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

9-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT

Doctor in India shares view of COVID-19 crisis

30-Apr-2021 3:50 PM EDT

‘Reservoir of disease’ within young population shows challenge for states' reopening plans

25-Mar-2021 4:35 PM EDT

Newswise: StopAsianHate.jpg

Resident’s NEJM essay discusses combating anti-Asian hate

Dr. James Lee is a Korean-American resident in psychiatry at the University of Washington School of Medicine. His perspective, “Combating anti-Asian sentiment — a practical guide for clinicians,” was published March 24 in The New England...
24-Mar-2021 5:15 PM EDT

Newswise: JaneSimoni.jpg

Relearning normalcy, focusing on the positive: UW psychologist on the vaccine phase of the pandemic

16-Mar-2021 2:25 PM EDT

Newswise: benzeev.jpg

Dr. Dror Ben-Zeev heads center for accessible mental health using technology

17-Feb-2021 5:35 PM EST

Video Embedded
VIDEO

UW researchers have engineered heart tissue that beats like a tiny human heart

10-Feb-2021 1:10 PM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The primary mission of the University of Washington is the preservation, advancement, and dissemination of knowledge. The University preserves knowledge through its libraries and collections, its courses, and the scholarship of its faculty. It advances new knowledge through many forms of research, inquiry and discussion; and disseminates it through the classroom and the laboratory, scholarly exchanges, creative practice, international education, and public service. As one of the nation's outstanding teaching and research institutions, the University is committed to maintaining an environment for objectivity and imaginative inquiry and for the original scholarship and research that ensure the production of new knowledge in the free exchange of facts, theories, and ideas.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

UW Accounts Payable

 uwnews@uw.edu

Victor Balta
Sr. Director for Media Relations

 balta@uw.edu

206-543-2580

Katie Chen
Video News Writer

 ktchen@uw.edu

206-543-5504

Barbara Clements
Media Relations Manager

 bac60@uw.edu

206-221-6706

Tina Dilegge
Program Manager, Center for Integrated Design

dileggcm@uw.edu

206-616-6566

Brian Donohue
Strategic Marketing & Communications

 bdonohue@uw.edu

206-543-7856

Kim Eckart
Writer/PIO
Social sciences

 keckart@uw.edu

206-616-5847

Jake Ellison
Health Sciences Public Information Office

 jbe3@uw.edu

206-543-1969

Rebecca Gourley
Editorial Assistant
General assignment

 rgourley@uw.edu

206-543-2580

Leila Gray
Public Information Editor

 leilag@uw.edu

206-543-3620

Susan Gregg
Director, Media Relations

 sghanson@uw.edu

206-543-3620

Jackson Holtz
Public Information Officer

 jjholtz@uw.edu

206-543-2580

Peter Kelley
Writer/PIO
Political science, humanities, astronomy

 kellep@u.washington.edu

Michelle Ma
Associate director/Science writer
Forestry fisheries environment marine affairs

 mcma@uw.edu

206-543-2580

Danny MacArthur

 dmacart@uw.edu

206-543-3620

Tina Mankowski
Senior Director/AVP Medical Affairs

 ochs@uw.edu

206-543-3620

Meg Matthews
Strategic Communications Manager

 megmm@uw.edu

206-616-5727

Sarah McQuate
Public Information Officer
College of Engineering

 smcquate@uw.edu

206-543-2580

Bobbi Nodell
Media Relations Manager

 bnodell@uw.edu

206-543-7129

Kiyomi Taguchi
UW News Video Producer

 ktaguchi@uw.edu

206.685.2716

James Urton
Science writer
Natural sciences

 jurton@uw.edu

206-543-2580
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.65076