How Long Can a Person Live? The 21st Century May See a Record-Breaker
A new University of Washington study calculates the probability of living past age 110, which, though rare, likely will increase this century.
Last ice-covered parts of summertime Arctic Ocean vulnerable to climate change
The region north of Greenland and the Canadian Arctic has been termed the "Last Ice Area," where sea ice will remain the longest in summertime, providing a refuge for ice-dependent Arctic species. But conditions last summer show that parts of this...
Air Pollution From Wildfires Impacts Ability to Observe Birds
Researchers from the University of Washington provide a first look at the probability of observing common birds as air pollution worsens during wildfire seasons. They found that smoke affected the ability to detect more than a third of the bird...
Researchers Receive $122m to Study Monthly HIV Pill
Global health researchers at the University of Washington have received a $122 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to test the effectiveness of a once-a-month oral pill to prevent HIV.
‘Help Is On The Way’ For People With Psychosis
The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recently issued a statement calling cognitive behavioral therapy the standard of care for psychosis.
“This is being called a 'watershed moment’ for advancing care for people...
Pandemic-Era Crowdfunding More Common, Successful in Affluent Communities
A new University of Washington study of requests and donations to the popular crowdfunding site GoFundMe, along with Census data, shows stark inequities in where the money went and how much was donated.
Drug Rebates for Insurers Tied to Higher Costs for Patients, Especially the Uninsured
The study found that rebates were associated with increases in out-of-pocket costs for patients by an average of $6 for those with commercial insurance, $13 for Medicare patients and $39 for the uninsured.
Communication Technology, Study of Collective Behavior Must Be ‘Crisis Discipline,’ Researchers Argue
Our ability to confront global crises, from pandemics to climate change, depends on how we interact and share information.
Social media and other forms of communication technology restructure these interactions in ways that have consequences....
New Guidelines For Psychosis Called A Watershed Moment For Advancing Care For People With Schizophrenia
17-Jun-2021 3:40 PM EDT
‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access
9-Jun-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Doctor in India shares view of COVID-19 crisis
30-Apr-2021 3:50 PM EDT
‘Reservoir of disease’ within young population shows challenge for states' reopening plans
25-Mar-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Resident’s NEJM essay discusses combating anti-Asian hate
Dr. James Lee is a Korean-American resident in psychiatry at the University of Washington School of Medicine. His perspective, “Combating anti-Asian sentiment — a practical guide for clinicians,” was published March 24 in The New England...
24-Mar-2021 5:15 PM EDT
Relearning normalcy, focusing on the positive: UW psychologist on the vaccine phase of the pandemic
16-Mar-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Dr. Dror Ben-Zeev heads center for accessible mental health using technology
17-Feb-2021 5:35 PM EST
UW researchers have engineered heart tissue that beats like a tiny human heart
10-Feb-2021 1:10 PM ESTSee All Experts