Linda Charmaraman Appointed Forbes Ignite Scientific Advisor

Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW), has been appointed as Forbes Ignite’s new Scientific Advisor.
Quantity, content, and context of social media use may affect adolescents’ sleep

A new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that checking social media often, viewing emotional or violent videos, and starting to use social media at an early age were significantly related to later bedtimes and fewer hours of...
The Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW) is the largest academic research and action institute in the United States that is focused on women and gender and driven by social change. WCW is located at Wellesley College. Research Scientists at WCW study issues related to education, economic security, mental health, youth and adolescent development, and gender-based violence. WCW is also home to action programs that advance equity in education.

Megan Cassidy
Director of Marketing and Communications

 Mcassid2@wellesley.edu

Julie Parker
Writer and Media Relations Manager

 julie.parker@wellesley.edu

