Our News on Newswise
Linda Charmaraman Appointed Forbes Ignite Scientific Advisor
Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW), has been appointed as Forbes Ignite’s new Scientific Advisor.
15-Dec-2020 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Quantity, content, and context of social media use may affect adolescents’ sleep
A new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that checking social media often, viewing emotional or violent videos, and starting to use social media at an early age were significantly related to later bedtimes and fewer hours of...
2-Nov-2020 11:25 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News
Depression prevention expert can talk about teens' mental health as the school year begins
23-Aug-2021 3:25 PM EDT
Expert Available to Comment on Education Department's New Guidance for Colleges on Responding to Sexual Misconduct
22-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT
This Pride Month, New Research on the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTQ+ Teens
21-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Child care policy expert available to comment on Biden's child care plan
26-Apr-2021 11:45 AM EDT
Research scientist available to discuss sex trafficking of children and teens
12-Apr-2021 8:05 AM EDT
Being Aware of How Social Media Affects Adolescents' Body Image, During National Eating Disorder Awareness Week
18-Feb-2021 1:50 PM EST
Recognizing signs of depression in teens as we head into a difficult winter
23-Oct-2020 4:30 PM EDT
New study shows associations between adolescents' relationships with their pets and their social media use
18-Sep-2020 2:10 PM EDTSee All Experts