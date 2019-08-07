Danbury, CT USA

Free, Plow To Plate Meals Nourish Cancer Patient and Caregiver

Diane and Phil Hannah of New Milford, Connecticut faced a series of health problems — including Phil’s skin cancer diagnosis — that made it difficult for them to keep up with everyday tasks, like shopping for groceries and preparing meals....
Robotic Spine Surgery at Norwalk Hospital Helps Great Grandmother Stay Active

A herniated disc caused Pat Bifano, age 75, debilitating pain that disrupted her life. Minimally invasive robotic spinal fusion surgery at Norwalk Hospital gave Pat her life back. Norwalk Hospital offers a new robotic-guidance and navigation...
Danbury Hospital’s Most Vulnerable Patients Are Getting Healing Hugs

Danbury Hospital launched Healing Hugs, a new service where trained volunteer cuddlers provide comfort to babies in the Danbury Hospital Spratt Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Studies have shown that NICU babies who are cuddled...
Screen Time for Young Children: What You Need To Know

For the first time, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidelines on physical activity, sleep, and screen time for children from birth through age four. The WHO guidelines are designed to reduce the risk of childhood obesity, which is...
What You Need To Know About Heart Disease Prevention

The ACC/AHA published new heart disease prevention guidelines for primary care providers to use when treating patients with heart disease or who are at risk for heart disease. The guidelines recommend for primary care providers to go beyond medical...
Top 4 Things Seniors Need to Know to Stay Healthy this Summer

The summer heat can take a toll on seniors. In particular, seniors should take special care during the summer months to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Even when it’s hot outside, seniors still need to exercise....
Summertime Safety for Kids

Summer is a great time to get outside with the family, but it is also the time of year when kids are most often injured. You can protect your child by following tips for outdoor activities, heat and sun, and water safety.
$1 Million Gift Will Create First Endowed Primary Care Chair at Western Connecticut Health Network

A $1 million gift from Dr. Eric Moskow, a primary care physician and healthcare entrepreneur, and his family will establish the Neligan-Safford Endowed Chair in Primary Care, the first chair in primary care at WCHN. The endowed chair is named in...
Five Things Caregivers Can Do To Keep Senior Citizens Safe During Summer

Hot summer weather can be challenging for the elderly. For example, they are more vulnerable to dehydration and heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, than younger people. Make sure the senior citizen under your care drinks...
Do Diet Beverages Really Increase a Woman’s Stroke Risk?

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association released research study results that suggest drinking diet beverages may increase stroke risk in women over 50.
Nationally recognized #WCHN oncologists will be at #ASCOAnnualMeeting & available for comment about breast, GI, GU & gynecologic cancers; targeted therapy; immunotherapy. Contact @ForniAmy

Colorectal Cancer Q&A: The Truth about Screening, Prevention, and More

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Western Connecticut Health Network gastroenterologists provided answers to common questions many people have about colorectal cancers, colonoscopies, and at-home colon screening tests.
Western Connecticut Health Network is the region’s premier, patient-centered healthcare organization serving residents of western Connecticut and adjacent New York. WCHN is anchored by three nationally recognized hospitals, Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, and Norwalk Hospital. We have an integrated network of more than 1,300 employed and community physicians and specialists, 70 Western Connecticut Medical Group medical and sub-specialty practices across 16 communities, and Western Connecticut Home Care. Our nationally renowned Rudy L. Ruggles Biomedical Research Institute is leading innovative research, especially for cancer and Lyme disease. Many of our advancements have been made possible by generous donors from our community and through the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation and the Norwalk Hospital Foundation. As an academic institution, we are proud to shape the future of care through our partnership with the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine. WCHN employs nearly 6,300 employees including about 1,900 clinical staff. For more information, visit wchn.org. Share your comments with us at Facebook.com/DanburyHospital, Facebook.com/NewMilfordHospital, and Facebook.com/NorwalkHospital.

Amy Forni
Manager, Public Relations

amy.forni@nuvancehealth.org

203-739-7478

Andrea Rynn
Director, Public and Government Relations

 Andrea.Rynn@wchn.org

203-739-7919
