Free, Plow To Plate Meals Nourish Cancer Patient and Caregiver
Diane and Phil Hannah of New Milford, Connecticut faced a series of health problems — including Phil’s skin cancer diagnosis — that made it difficult for them to keep up with everyday tasks, like shopping for groceries and preparing meals....
7-Aug-2019 8:15 AM EDT
Robotic Spine Surgery at Norwalk Hospital Helps Great Grandmother Stay Active
A herniated disc caused Pat Bifano, age 75, debilitating pain that disrupted her life. Minimally invasive robotic spinal fusion surgery at Norwalk Hospital gave Pat her life back.
Norwalk Hospital offers a new robotic-guidance and navigation...
24-Jul-2019 8:15 AM EDT
Danbury Hospital’s Most Vulnerable Patients Are Getting Healing Hugs
Danbury Hospital launched Healing Hugs, a new service where trained volunteer cuddlers provide comfort to babies in the Danbury Hospital Spratt Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Studies have shown that NICU babies who are cuddled...
18-Jul-2019 8:05 AM EDT
Screen Time for Young Children: What You Need To Know
For the first time, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidelines on physical activity, sleep, and screen time for children from birth through age four.
The WHO guidelines are designed to reduce the risk of childhood obesity, which is...
16-Jul-2019 8:15 AM EDT
What You Need To Know About Heart Disease Prevention
The ACC/AHA published new heart disease prevention guidelines for primary care providers to use when treating patients with heart disease or who are at risk for heart disease. The guidelines recommend for primary care providers to go beyond medical...
11-Jul-2019 8:15 AM EDT
Top 4 Things Seniors Need to Know to Stay Healthy this Summer
The summer heat can take a toll on seniors. In particular, seniors should take special care during the summer months to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.
Even when it’s hot outside, seniors still need to exercise....
24-Jun-2019 8:15 AM EDT
Summertime Safety for Kids
Summer is a great time to get outside with the family, but it is also the time of year when kids are most often injured. You can protect your child by following tips for outdoor activities, heat and sun, and water safety.
20-Jun-2019 8:15 AM EDT
$1 Million Gift Will Create First Endowed Primary Care Chair at Western Connecticut Health Network
A $1 million gift from Dr. Eric Moskow, a primary care physician and healthcare entrepreneur, and his family will establish the Neligan-Safford Endowed Chair in Primary Care, the first chair in primary care at WCHN. The endowed chair is named in...
19-Jun-2019 8:15 AM EDT
Five Things Caregivers Can Do To Keep Senior Citizens Safe During Summer
Hot summer weather can be challenging for the elderly. For example, they are more vulnerable to dehydration and heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, than younger people. Make sure the senior citizen under your care drinks...
21-Jun-2019 8:15 AM EDT
Do Diet Beverages Really Increase a Woman’s Stroke Risk?
The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association released research study results that suggest drinking diet beverages may increase stroke risk in women over 50.
22-May-2019 8:15 AM EDT
22-May-2019 8:00 AM EDT
Colorectal Cancer Q&A: The Truth about Screening, Prevention, and More
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Western Connecticut Health Network gastroenterologists provided answers to common questions many people have about colorectal cancers, colonoscopies, and at-home colon screening tests.
6-Mar-2019 8:15 AM EST