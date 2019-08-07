Diane and Phil Hannah of New Milford, Connecticut faced a series of health problems — including Phil’s skin cancer diagnosis — that made it difficult for them to keep up with everyday tasks, like shopping for groceries and preparing meals....

A herniated disc caused Pat Bifano, age 75, debilitating pain that disrupted her life. Minimally invasive robotic spinal fusion surgery at Norwalk Hospital gave Pat her life back. Norwalk Hospital offers a new robotic-guidance and navigation...

Danbury Hospital launched Healing Hugs, a new service where trained volunteer cuddlers provide comfort to babies in the Danbury Hospital Spratt Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Studies have shown that NICU babies who are cuddled...

For the first time, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidelines on physical activity, sleep, and screen time for children from birth through age four. The WHO guidelines are designed to reduce the risk of childhood obesity, which is...

The ACC/AHA published new heart disease prevention guidelines for primary care providers to use when treating patients with heart disease or who are at risk for heart disease. The guidelines recommend for primary care providers to go beyond medical...

The summer heat can take a toll on seniors. In particular, seniors should take special care during the summer months to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Even when it’s hot outside, seniors still need to exercise....

Summer is a great time to get outside with the family, but it is also the time of year when kids are most often injured. You can protect your child by following tips for outdoor activities, heat and sun, and water safety.

A $1 million gift from Dr. Eric Moskow, a primary care physician and healthcare entrepreneur, and his family will establish the Neligan-Safford Endowed Chair in Primary Care, the first chair in primary care at WCHN. The endowed chair is named in...

