Wills Eye Physicians Named Best in Ophthalmology on Philadelphia Magazine’s 2021 Top Doctors List
Fifty-six Wills Eye ophthalmologists have been named on the new 2021 Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors list. Physicians are nominated by their peers and the magazine publishes the names after a nationwide online physician poll by Castle Connolly.
5-May-2021 2:20 PM EDT
Wills Eye Faculty and Trainees Present at International Vision Conference
Wills Eye Hospital attendings, faculty, and trainees this week presented 25 papers and posters at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) all virtual conference.
4-May-2021 1:15 PM EDT
Wills Eye Physicians and Alumnae Named to Inaugural Power List of World’s Top 100 Women in Ophthalmology
Ten remarkable women who are Wills Eye Hospital faculty physicians and Wills Eye alumnae have been named to the Inaugural all-women Power List, published by The Ophthalmologist.
29-Apr-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Genetic Treatment for Blinding Disease Shows Vision Improvement
New data published in the Journal Science Translational Medicine shows encouraging results in a worldwide clinical trial for patients diagnosed with the neuro-degenerative blinding eye disease; Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON.)
15-Dec-2020 3:00 PM EST
Wills Eye Earns Top Hospital Ranking by Nation’s Ophthalmologists
Wills Eye Hospital has earned a top national ranking for the 31st consecutive year on U.S. News & World Report’s Annual Best Hospital’s Survey.
28-Jul-2020 12:00 AM EDT
At the Height of the Covid-19 Crisis, Wills Eye Hospital Physicians Receive Recognition on Annual Top Doctors List
Wills Eye Ophthalmologists are once again prominently listed among Philadelphia Magazine’s Annual Top Doctors list in its May 2020 issue. On the list, Wills Eye Physicians from every subspecialty within the field of ophthalmology are named.
4-May-2020 12:25 PM EDT
More Than a Dozen Wills Eye Hospital Faculty and Alumni Named on Annual Global Power List of Top 100 Most Influential Ophthalmologists
The 2020 Power List is out and six Wills Eye Hospital faculty Ophthalmologists are named among the most influential figures in the field based on their scope of knowledge and professional achievements. Director of the Wills Eye Ocular Oncology...
9-Apr-2020 12:25 PM EDT
Wills Eye Hospital Announces Clinician-Scientist Jose S. Pulido, MD, MS, MBA, MPH to Hold Prestigious Endowed Chair
Wills Eye Hospital is pleased to announce Jose S. Pulido, MD, MS, MBA, MPH, a world-renowned retina and ocular oncology clinician-scientist, has been named the Larry A. Donoso Endowed Chair and Director of the Henry and Corrine Bower Memorial...
17-Feb-2020 2:45 PM EST
Man Injured From Fireworks Offers Advice This 4th of July Holiday: “Don’t Take the Risk - I Felt Like My Face Was Blown Off”
Ophthalmologists from Wills Eye Hospital are teaming up with Philadelphia Fire Department Officials throughout the big holiday week this week to send the all- important public safety message to always leave fireworks to the professionals and not...
2-Jul-2018 12:00 PM EDT
ECLIPSE Media Avail: Wills Eye Hospital Eye Doctors Explain Vision Risks and How to Safely Watch Eclipse
Medical experts from the renowned Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia are available for interviews about the vision risks associated with the Eclipse, what eye conditions aren’t safe for eclipse viewing, how the damage can occur and how to safely...
21-Aug-2017 7:05 AM EDT
Wills Eye Experts Can Speak to the Media on Reprogrammed Stem Cells as a Treatment for Macular Degeneration
10-Apr-2017 4:10 PM EDT
Early Detection of Macular Degeneration Vital to Preserve Vision, Wills Eye Expert Says
Carl D. Regillo, MD Chief of the Wills Eye Hospital Retina Service discusses what patients need to know about Age-Related Macular Degeneration
8-Feb-2017 11:05 AM EST