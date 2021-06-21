Our News on Newswise
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution appoints new Chief Scientist for National Deep Submergence Facility
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), a world leader in ocean exploration, discovery, and education, has named a new Chief Scientist for Deep Submergence (CSDS) for its National Deep Submergence Facility (NDSF). Dr. Anna Michel, an associate...
Underwater Robot Offers New Insight Into Mid-Ocean “Twilight Zone”
An innovative underwater robot known as Mesobot is providing researchers with deeper insight into the vast mid-ocean region known as the “twilight zone.” Capable of tracking and recording high-resolution images of slow-moving and fragile...
Icebergs drifting from Canada to Southern Florida
Woods Hole, MA (June 16,2021) -- Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) climate modeler Dr. Alan Condron and United States Geological Survey (USGS) research geologist Dr. Jenna Hill have found evidence that massive icebergs from roughly 31,000...
First Global Statistical Analysis of Harmful Algal Blooms
June 8, 2021 -- The first-ever global statistical analysis of trends in harmful algal blooms (HABs) has shown that, worldwide, there is no significant increase in HABs events, but that in some regions, events that include toxic species of algae...
Papers Explore Massive Plankton Blooms with Very Different Ecosystem Impacts
Two new papers explore this question and provide examples of conditions that lead to massive plankton blooms with vastly different potential impacts on the ecosystem, according to McGillicuddy, co-author of both papers. Both papers also point to...
Some Forams Could Thrive with Climate Change, Metabolism Study Finds
Woods Hole, Mass. (May 27, 2021) - With the expansion of oxygen-depleted waters in the oceans due to climate change, some species of foraminifera (forams, a type of protist or single-celled eukaryote) that thrive in those conditions could be big...
Study Finds 6⁰C Cooling on Land during the Last Ice Age, With Implications about Future Global Warming
Prior studies have underestimated the cooling in the last glacial period, which has low-balled estimates of the Earth’s climate sensitivity to greenhouse gases. The rather high climate sensitivity is not good news regarding future global warming,...
Remote Learning Takes on New Meaning with the Launch of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Dive and Discover ™ Expedition 17
Woods Hole, Mass. (May 5, 2021) – Students and educators have grown accustomed to distance learning over the past year. But a new twist in remote learning kicked off on May 3 when Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) launched its...
Investigating the Ocean’s Influence on Australia’s Drought
To understand how the relentless heat, blazing wild fires, and bone-dry conditions have reached such extremes, scientists at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) are looking to the ocean.
9-Jan-2020 4:00 PM EST
WHOI Climate Change Experts Available
The ocean plays a critical role in Earth’s climate system and will be among the topics discussed during the 15th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP15) taking place in Copenhagen from Dec. 7-18, 2009.
This year — for the first time...
8-Dec-2009 3:25 PM EST