In celebration of India’s annual National Science Day, the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology has awarded Science correspondent Pallava Bagla the 2015 National Award for Outstanding Efforts in Science and Technology Communication in...

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is launching a new initiative to help journalists report on the staggering toll of Hepatitis C (HCV) as well as the scientific and political barriers to treating the disease. To be launched on World...

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ), in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is organizing a series of two-day Training of Trainers workshops.

The WFSJ will be holding infectious diseases and Ebola and pandemic influenza training workshops, as well as a viral hepatitis education package for health journalists in 2015.

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is pleased to announce it is launching a Hepatitis C (HCV) global media education initiative. The initiative’s steering committee will convene for the first time on April 24 at the 50th European...

