Our News on Newswise
Former WFSJ Board Member, Pallava Bagla, Receives National Journalism Award
In celebration of India’s annual National Science Day, the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology has awarded Science correspondent Pallava Bagla the 2015 National Award for Outstanding Efforts in Science and Technology Communication in...
24-Mar-2016 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
New Resource on Hepatitis C for Journalists Worldwide
The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is launching a new initiative to help journalists report on the staggering toll of Hepatitis C (HCV) as well as the scientific and political barriers to treating the disease. To be launched on World...
27-Jul-2015 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Become a Media Trainer in Public Health Emergencies
The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ), in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is organizing a series of two-day Training of Trainers workshops.
22-Jul-2015 9:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
WFSJ Projects for Journalists in 2015
The WFSJ will be holding infectious diseases and Ebola and pandemic influenza training workshops, as well as a viral hepatitis education package for health journalists in 2015.
22-Jul-2015 9:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Hepatitis C Global Media Education Initiative
The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is pleased to announce it is launching a Hepatitis C (HCV) global media education initiative. The initiative’s steering committee will convene for the first time on April 24 at the 50th European...
20-Apr-2015 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News