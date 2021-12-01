American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM)
- Name and Address
- American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM)
- News office:
- 1 Physics Ellipse
-
College Park MD 20740-3846
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office: 301-209-3385
- Phone main:
- Fax news office:
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
|Nancy Vazquez
|Programs Manager
|
|nvazquez@aapm.org
|301- 209-3390