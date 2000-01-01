Association for Women in Science
- Name and Address
- Association for Women in Science
- News office:
- 1667 K Street, NW, Suite 800,
-
Washington DC 20006
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office:
- Phone main:
- Fax news office:
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
|Maria Ibanez
|Chief of Communications and Marketing
|
|ibanez@awis.org
|202-588-8175