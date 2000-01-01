Gemini Observatory

Name and Address
Gemini Observatory
News office: Public Information and Outreach
670 A'ohoku Pl.
Hilo HI 96720
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 808-974-2510
Phone main: 808-974-2500
Fax news office: 808-935-9650

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.gemini.eduNews Office Website
www.gemini.edu/Homepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Alice Dakujaku Purchasing Agent adakujaku@gemini.edu 808-974-2517
close
0.0641