Lowy Medical Research Institute

Name and Address
Lowy Medical Research Institute
News office:
3366 N. Torrey Pines Ct. Suite 300
La Jolla CA 92037
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 8582497105
Phone main: 8587497100
Fax news office:

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.lmri.net
www.lmri.net/Homepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
close
0.06062