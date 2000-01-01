MWW PR NY

Name and Address
MWW PR NY
News office:
304 Park Ave. S
New York NY 10010
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 212-704-9727
Phone main:
Fax news office:

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.mww.comHomepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Kristen Burke kburke@mww.com
Claire Pires Senior Account Executive cpires@mww.com 646.215.6892
Bobbie Semple Account Executive bsemple@mww.com
close
0.08887