Markstein Consulting
- Name and Address
- Markstein Consulting
- News office:
- 505 20th St. N, Ste. 1675
-
Birmingham AL 35203
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office:
- Phone main: 205-323-8208
- Fax news office:
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)