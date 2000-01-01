Massachusetts General Hospital

Name and Address
Massachusetts General Hospital
News office: Public Affairs
100 Charles River Plz, Ste. 600
Boston MA 01880
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 617-726-2206
Phone main: 617-726-2000
Fax news office: 617-726-7475

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.massgeneral.org/News Office Website


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Elise De MD EDE@mgh.harvard.edu 518 488 1424
Peggy Slasman Senior Vice President, Public Affairs pslasman@partners.or... 617-724-2750
close
0.10858