McCabe Message Partners
- Name and Address
- McCabe Message Partners
- News office:
- 1825 Connecticut Ave. NW, Ste. 300
-
Washington DC 20009
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office: 202-745-5116
- Phone main: 202-745-5100
- Fax news office:
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
|Sarita A. Mohanty
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|smohanty@thescanfoun...
|
|Julie Sacks
|President and COO
|
|
|
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)