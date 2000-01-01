Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Name and Address Presbyterian Healthcare Services News office: 2501 Buena Vista SE Albuquerque NM 87106 United States Phones Phone news office: 505-923-6578 Phone main: Fax news office: Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.phs.org/Pages/default.aspx Homepage www.phs.org News Office Website



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)