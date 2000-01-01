University a tBuffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Name and Address
University a tBuffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
News office: News Services
330 Crofts Hall
Buffalo NY 14260
United States
Phones
Phone news office: 716-645-2626
Phone main: 716-645-2000
Fax news office: 716-645-3765

Contact Directory

Websites

URL Type
www.buffalo.edu/newsNews Office Website
www.newswise.com/articles/list...All Newswise Articles from this Source
medicine.buffalo.edu/Homepage


Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)

Name Title Beat Email Phone
close
0.05368