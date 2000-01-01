University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business Administration

Name and Address University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business Administration News office: External Relations Business Bldg. 343 Fayetteville AR 72701 United States Phones Phone news office: 501-575-2539 Phone main: 501-575-6146 Fax news office: 501-575-7238 Contact Directory Websites URL Type walton.uark.edu/ Homepage walton.uark.edu/departments/ma... Homepage waltoncollege.uark.edu News Office Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source www.newswise.com/articles/list... Experts Available on Newswise



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)