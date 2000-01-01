University of Georgia, Terry College of Business

Name and Address University of Georgia, Terry College of Business News office: Communications 363 Brooks Hall Athens GA 30602-6251 United States Phones Phone news office: 706-542-3527 Phone main: 706-542-3000 Fax news office: 706-542-6540 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.terry.uga.edu/ Homepage www.terry.uga.edu News Office Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)