University of Georgia, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Name and Address University of Georgia, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication News office: Public Relations 237F Journalism Athens GA 30602-3018 United States Phones Phone news office: 706-542-4990 Phone main: 706-542-3000 Fax news office: 706-542-4785 Contact Directory Websites URL Type www.grady.uga.edu/ News Office Website www.ovpr.uga.edu/rcd/researchr... Research Magazine Website www.newswise.com/articles/list... All Newswise Articles from this Source grady.uga.edu/ Homepage



Contacts

Expert Directory ﻿Profiles Manage Experts

(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)

Name Title Beat Email Phone

Hidden Profiles

(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)