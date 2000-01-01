University of Washington School of Medicine and UW Medicine
- Name and Address
- University of Washington School of Medicine and UW Medicine
- News office: News and Community Relations
- Box 356345
-
Seattle WA 98102
- United States
- Phones
- Phone news office: 206-669-0164
- Phone main: 206-543-3620
- Fax news office:
(these users are faculty profiles in the Newswise Expert Directory and are not shown under the list of media contacts on your Newsroom)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone
Hidden Profiles
(these users are hidden from view in your Newsroom, but they may still be able to upload releases and perform other tasks depending on their individual settings)
|Name
|Title
|Beat
|Email
|Phone