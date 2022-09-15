Newswise — ALBANY, NY — Since 1954, ethics enforcement in New York has been tenuous. In July, the New York Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government became the State’s latest ethics oversight agency.

The Government Law Center (GLC) at Albany Law School examines the structure and responsibilities of the new commission—and the 2022 law that created it—in its latest explainer, “Explaining the Ethics Commission Reform Act of 2022.”

“The Ethics Commission Reform Act of 2022 fundamentally changed the structure of the entity enforcing New York State’s ethics laws,” said author and Government Lawyer in Residence Bennett Liebman.

In the explainer, Liebman illustrates how the State’s new ethics commission differs from JCOPE, including who may or may not serve on the commission, how it will function, what New Yorkers can expect, and what remains unknown.

Read the explainer here.

The explainer is the latest in a series from the GLC that concisely map out the law that applies to important questions of public policy. The GLC has also created explainers on a variety of topics, including state constitutional amendments, voting rights, government ethics reform, political redistricting in New York, immigration, aging, and policing policy, among others.

Read more here.

The Government Law Center helps state and local governments better serve their communities while training the next generation of leaders in public service. We are a diverse and inclusive group of practitioners, students, and scholars working together to produce high-quality, reliable, nonpartisan legal research and analysis.