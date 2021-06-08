Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:00 PM EDT

UT/TT Poll: Texans' Views on Vaccines, Leadership, Legislation and the Future

The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed significant differences along party lines on Texans’ attitudes about COVID-19 vaccines: 79% of Democrats report being vaccinated, compared with 47% of Republicans. And about a quarter of Texans (24%) say they are not planning on getting a vaccine.