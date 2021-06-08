Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

Experts from Rutgers University's Eagleton Institute of Politics are available for commentary and analysis about the New Jersey Gubernatorial Primary Election.
- John Farmer, Jr., Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Director, Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience Farmer can discuss the gubernatorial primary, New Jersey politics, and how it relates to the national politial moment.
- John Weingart, Associate Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics; Director, Eagleton Center on the American Governor. Weingart can discuss the gubernatorial primary and New Jersey politics.
- Saladin Ambar, Senior Scholar, Eagleton Center on the American Governor. Amabar can discuss the gubernatorial primary and executive power.
- Ashley Koning, Director, Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling Koning can discuss the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll results, including voter support for Democratic and Republican candidates in the New Jersey gubernatorial primary election.
- Elizabeth C. Matto, Director, Center for Youth Political Participation Matto can discuss voter turnout, voter access, voting information, and youth political participation.
- Debbie Walsh, Director, Center for American Women and Politics Walsh can discuss women candidates and women voter turn out. For interviews, contact Daniel De Simone.
- Jean Sinzdak, Associate Director, Center for American Women and Politics Sinzdak can discuss women candidates and women voter turn out. For interviews, contact Daniel De Simone.