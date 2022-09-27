With reports of heightened energy tensions following the escalation of the war in Ukraine, UNLV professor Christian Jensen is a perfect source for answers.

He specializes in the politics of the European Union and its neighbors, and his work has been featured in many scholarly publications such as the British Journal of Political Science and European Journal of Political Research.

Jensen is also a visiting scholar at the University of Mannheim and the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany.

You can see more about his background and past media appearances here: https://www.unlv.edu/news/expert/christian-jensen