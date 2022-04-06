WASHINGTON (April 6, 2022)—On Wednesday Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice was collecting evidence of Russian war crimes and said DOJ prosecutors are coordinating with prosecutors from Eurojust and EUROPOL to collect evidence of ongoing atrocities in Ukraine, as well as working with Ukrainian prosecutors.

George Washington University professors are available to discuss potential war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine.

Rosa Celorio is the Burnett Family Associate Dean and Professorial Lecturer for International and Comparative Legal Studies. She directs the International and Comparative Law program at GW Law School, and teaches the courses International Human Rights of Women, Regional Protection of Human Rights, and Fundamental Issues in US Law. She is the author of the recently published Women and International Human Rights in Modern Times: A Contemporary Casebook. She can discuss international law and war crimes prosecutions.

Laura A. Dickinson is the Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law and Professor of Law at The George Washington University Law School. Her work focuses on national security, human rights and the law of armed conflict. She can discuss why Russia’s violations of international law.

Daina Stukuls Eglitis, associate professor of sociology and international affairs, specializes in the experience of women during the Holocaust, World War II, and post-Soviet Eastern Europe. Professor Eglitis is able to delve into the past and present risks to women in war zones and atrocities committed against women by Russian troops in previous conflicts.