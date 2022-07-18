WASHINGTON (July 18, 2022)— Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of Steve Bannon, who is facing two counts of contempt of Congress after he failed to appear for a deposition before the Jan. 6 select committee or provide requested documents in response to a subpoena. He faces a minimum sentence of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison for each count. He has pleaded not guilty. Ahead of his trial, Bannon offered to testify before the committee, a move that prosecutors said would have no bearing on the charges he faces.

Stephen A. Saltzburg is a professor of law and former Justice Department official. Professor Saltzburg is available for commentary on Steve Bannon’s contempt trial.  

 

 

