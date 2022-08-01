Critical Moment in U.S.-China relations? Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Expected Visit to Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Asian tour is underway amid warnings from China regarding her expected visit to Taiwan. Johns Hopkins University experts are available to discuss Pelosi’s expected stop in Taiwan and its implications on U.S.-China relations.

Experts include:

Ho-Fung Hung, the Henry M. and Elizabeth P. Wiesenfeld Professor in Political Economy in the Johns Hopkins Krieger School of Arts and Sciences and Johns Hopkins SAIS, can comment on how the competition between Democrats and Republicans to challenge China will continue to strain U.S.-China relations. Hung’s scholarly interests include global political economy, protest, and nation-state formation, with a focus on China and East Asia.

Andrew Mertha, the George and Sadie Hyman Professor of China Studies, Director of the China Studies Program, and Director of the SAIS China Global Research Center at the Johns Hopkins SAIS, can discuss how Pelosi visiting Taiwan will impact U.S. and China ties and how Beijing may retaliate. Mertha specializes in U.S.-China relations, Chinese bureaucratic politics, political institutions, and the domestic and foreign policy process.