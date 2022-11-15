Newswise — With the missile strikes over the border of Poland, and U.S. intelligence blaming Russia, the ongoing war in Eastern Europe is getting closer to home for NATO-protected countries.

What does this mean for world security? The Ukraine conflict? Western Europe? UNLV political scientist Christian Jensen can provide answers.

Jensen specializes in European affairs, has been published in many academic journals, and is a visiting scholar at the University of Mannheim and the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany.

