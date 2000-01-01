Adam Blood, instructor of communication, teaches public speaking and is the director of the UWF Speech and Debate program. Blood previously coached speech and debate teams at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and University of Central Missouri. Blood has focused his research on ideographs, virtue discourse, loyalty rhetoric, the rhetoric of religion, and demagoguery. In addition to his research interests, Blood has taught multiple communication courses with concentration in areas including rhetoric, media and basic and professional communication.