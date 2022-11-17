Dr. Adam Cayton, who has a Ph.D. in Political Science, conducts research on representation in Congress, legislative institutions, campaign effects, institutional change and other topics. Cayton, an associate professor of government, joined UWF in 2016 after receiving a Ph.D. and an M.A. in Political Science from the University of Colorado. His fields of study were American politics and research methodology. He has examined such subjects as why members of Congress “flip flop” on issues and why some state-level institutions survive longer than others. His work has appeared in State Politics & Policy Quarterly and Political Research Quarterly. Cayton’s current research includes a study of legislation proposed in response to the Great Recession, how the changing nature of campaigns affects congressional committees, and the effects of field offices on voter turnout. His methodological training includes statistical modeling and maximum likelihood estimation, geographic information systems, multilevel modeling, and network analysis. Cayton received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Asheville, where he majored in political science and Spanish and graduated magna cum laude.
"I think the problem for both of their campaigns, and let's just assume DeSantis is interested in running for president, is that the Republican primary electorate is unsure what to do...Neither of the candidates have been overtly at odds with each other;
“Which means a divided government is back, and neither party will be able to pass anything even close to what it wants,” he said. “So the Democratic Party had a reasonable chance of enacting its priorities under unified government and that's now over.”
“Instead of your employers only matching retirement contributions if you’re paying off student loans, your employer would then match that by contributing to your retirement plan,” Dr. Cayton said.