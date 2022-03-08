Dr Adam Crewe is based in the Department of Civil Engineering where he examines the likely earthquake impacts that lead to the damage of buildings, bridges, dams, power stations and other built environments, using Bristol's innovative “shaking table” simulation. Dr Crewe's projects include an analysis of ageing nuclear reactors to assess their ability to survive earthquakes and modelling the impact of earthquakes on Masonry walls that do not contain cement mix in the bonding mortar. Dr Crewe has been part of earthquake investigations in Japan and in Chile as a member of the formal Earthquake Engineering Field Investigation Team that reviews earthquakes globally. He is a member of the Society of Earthquake and Civil Engineering Dynamics (SECED), and Technical Advisor to an education outreach project called IDEERS (Introducing and Demonstrating Earthquake Engineering Research in Schools). Education 1987 - B.Eng Civil Engineering, University of Bristol, 1998 - PhD Civil Engineering, University of Bristol