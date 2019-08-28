Adam Gregerman

Saint Joseph's University

Expertise: Jewish-Catholic relationsJewish Studies

Adam Gregerman, Ph.D., is an associate professor of Jewish Studies in the Department of Theology and Religious Studies and Associate Director of the Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations at Saint Joseph’s University. His research focuses on the complex relationship between Jews and Christians from antiquity to the present. He published Building on the Ruins of the Temple: Apologetics and Polemics in Early Christianity and Rabbinic Judaism (Mohr Siebeck, 2016). His articles on biblical interpretation, mission and conversion, rabbinic theology, religious polemics, and theologies of the land of Israel have appeared in journals such as Theological Studies, Modern Theology, Interpretation, Cross Currents, Journal of Ecumenical Studies, and Studies in Christian-Jewish Relations. Dr. Gregerman has presented lectures in diverse settings, including academic conferences, synagogues, churches, and community centers, and taught in seminaries and universities.

He is a member of the Committee on Ethics, Religion, and the Holocaust at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Vice-Chair of the Council of Centers on Jewish-Christian Relations, and Academic Advisor to the National Council of Synagogues.

Old wine in new bottles: liberation theology and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

10

2004

Building on the ruins of the temple: apologetics and polemics in Early Christianity and Rabbinic Judaism

5

2016

Jewish Theology and Limits on Reciprocity in Catholic-Jewish Dialogue

3

2012

Reverence despite rejection: The paradox of early Christian views of biblical authority

3

2009

" Have You Despised Jerusalem and Zion After You Had Chosen Them?": The Destruction of Jerusalem and the Temple in Jewish and Christian Writings from the Land of Israel in Late …

3

2007

Superiority without Supersessionism: Walter Kasper, The Gifts and the Calling of God Are Irrevocable, and God’s Covenant with the Jews

2

2018

Interpreting the pain of others: John Paul II and Benedict XVI on Jewish suffering in the Shoah

2

2013

The Lack of Evidence for a Jewish Christian Countermission in Galatia

2

2009

Comparative christian hermeneutical approaches to the land promises to abraham

1

2014

Celsus’ Jew and the theological threat from Christianity

1

2012

Genuine Brotherhood” without Remorse: A Commentary on Joseph Ratzinger’s" Comments on'De Iudaeis'

0

2019

The Desirability of Jewish Conversion to Christianity in Contemporary Catholic Thought

0

2018

Is the Biblical Land Promise Irrevocable?: Post‐Nostra Aetate Catholic Theologies of the Jewish Covenant and the Land of Israel

0

2018

Israel as the ‘hermeneutical Jew’in Protestant statements on the land and State of Israel: four Presbyterian examples

0

2017

15 From Theodicy to Anti-theodicy: Midrashic Accusations of God’s Disobedience to Biblical Law

0

2016

Judaism: A Brief Guide to Faith and Practice

0

2014

The Jewish Jesus: Revelation, Reflection, Reclamation (Shofar Supplements in Jewish Studies)

0

2013

Jewish Theology and World Religions.

0

2013

Recent Anthologies and Resources

0

2012

Isaiah 11: 1–11

0

2010

