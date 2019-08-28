Adam Gregerman, Ph.D., is an associate professor of Jewish Studies in the Department of Theology and Religious Studies and Associate Director of the Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations at Saint Joseph’s University. His research focuses on the complex relationship between Jews and Christians from antiquity to the present. He published Building on the Ruins of the Temple: Apologetics and Polemics in Early Christianity and Rabbinic Judaism (Mohr Siebeck, 2016). His articles on biblical interpretation, mission and conversion, rabbinic theology, religious polemics, and theologies of the land of Israel have appeared in journals such as Theological Studies, Modern Theology, Interpretation, Cross Currents, Journal of Ecumenical Studies, and Studies in Christian-Jewish Relations. Dr. Gregerman has presented lectures in diverse settings, including academic conferences, synagogues, churches, and community centers, and taught in seminaries and universities. He is a member of the Committee on Ethics, Religion, and the Holocaust at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Vice-Chair of the Council of Centers on Jewish-Christian Relations, and Academic Advisor to the National Council of Synagogues.